Futurecraft Ventures acquires stake in travel startup Holiday Swap

Futurecraft Ventures, a London-based fund, has acquired a stake in travel startup Holiday Swap, the firms announced today.

This is the UK-based venture fund’s first investment in the travel industry and will see it offer Holiday Swap “smart money” support as part of the deals’ financial terms.

Meanwhile, Holiday Swap will tap into the investment partnership in its expansion plans, including the launch of new travel options and services. The company will also use the funds to improve its customer services and revamp its tech system to better compete with rivals in the transport and tourism sector.

Founded in 2018 by James Asquith, Holiday Swap has grown to count more than 1 million users worldwide. The startup operates in 185 countries. Founder and CEO James Asquith commented:

“Futurecraft Ventures is a great partnership for Holiday Swap, connecting technology, innovation and capital together, unlocking long-term value and driving growth.”

The investment comes as the global travel market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% to $16.9 trillion by 2030. Futurecraft, which has invested in projects such as Shariah-compliant digital currency Islamic Coin and payments startup Monerchy, plans to capitalize on its collaboration with Holiday Swap to expand its portfolio within the travel industry.

Futurecraft has also invested in the digital asset exchange Haqqex, and forex trading firm Exfor.