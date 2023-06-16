4 takeaways after the June ECB meeting point to the same thing: buy the euro

I’ve long argued that the euro has bottomed in the last part of 2022. You can read here the last bullish case for Europe and the euro.

But after watching the European Central Bank (ECB)’s press conference yesterday, the bullish case for Europe and the euro is even more compelling.

So here are four takeaways after listening to Christine Lagarde’s press conference – all bullish the euro.

ECB/Eurosystem staff macroeconomic projections for inflation have been revised upwards

The ECB has a single mandate – price stability. It is defined as bringing inflation close to the 2% target.

However, inflation in Europe, like in the rest of the world, has spiraled following the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain disruptions.

Therefore, the ECB embarked on a journey of tightening monetary policy to fulfill its mandate. It raised rates from negative territory to 3.50% on the deposit facility, 4% on the main refinancing operations, and 4.25% on the marginal lending facility.

These are the three key ECB interest rates.

While way off their lows, they are far away from accomplishing their purpose. That is, to bring inflation back to the 2% target.

Yesterday, the ECB’s staff upgraded the inflation projections for the years ahead. Hence, if anything, the ECB will not be in a position to afford to pause tightening anytime soon – which is our first bullish takeaway for the euro. And none of them relates to the fact that the ECB’s President clearly stated that another July rate hike is all but certain, provided there is no economic shock in between.

The euro area economy is set to recover in the coming years

During the press conference, President Lagarde stated that despite the recent technical recession, the euro area economy is set to recover in the next years.

This is another bullish incentive for the local currency, given that the recovery should come in the context of even higher interest rates.

Higher productivity, scarce labor, and higher wages are an incentive for worker performance

During the same press conference, Lagarde mentioned several times what economists have observed lately about the euro area economy. Namely, a combo of higher productivity, scarce labor, and rising wages.

Such a combo cannot put the ECB at ease; hence more hikes in the medium future are likely.

More TLTRO funds to be repaid early

Last but not least, the ECB announced that EUR29.4 billion of TLTRO funds will be repaid on top of the EUR477 billion expiring.

The acronym stands for Targeted Long Term Refinancing Operations, and these were loans granted under special conditions to central banks in the euro area. But the central bank retroactively changed the terms a while ago, making them unattractive under the current monetary policy.

Hence, the European financial system witnessed a liquidity drain that continues to date.

All in all, there was nothing bearish about the euro at yesterday’s press conference. Just the opposite.