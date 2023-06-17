ACU’s multilateral financial messaging system set to replace SWIFT in June 2023

As per a recent report, the process of de-dollarization has received a further boost with the Asian Clearing Union (ACU), a payment arrangement between several central banks, planning to announce the rollout of a SWIFT alternative in June 2023.

The ACU consists of India, Maldives, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and is currently chaired by Iran.

As per a 2021 Reserve Bank of India note on FAQs regarding the ACU, settlement is done via,

The Asian Monetary Units (AMUs) is the common unit of account of ACU and is denominated as ‘ACU Dollar’, ‘ACU Euro’ and ‘ACU Yen’, which is equivalent in value to one US Dollar, one Euro and one Japanese Yen respectively. All instruments of payments under ACU have to be denominated in AMUs.

As per the latest available ACU report for the month of April 2023, total interest credited/debited to member central banks grew by 1090.9% on an annual basis.

SWIFT alternative

The implementation of a new cross-border financial messaging service will enable transactions to move away from the dollar, euro, and yen, into the nations’ respective currencies.

This marks a crucial development in the run-up to the BRICS summit in August, which is expected to further the discourse on de-dollarization and strengthen protocols and processes for what Rob Kientz of GoldSilver Pros calls,

…the multipolar era of competing currencies.

As mentioned in earlier articles on Invezz, the robustness of the dollar is essentially a form of confidence, and although its influence is reducing gradually, Kientz points out that when the foundational faith in the greenback gives way,

…then it’s just going to crash down and I think (in) a waterfall fashion…

However, such a switch away from the dollar cannot occur in isolation and would require an acceleration in non-dollar-denominated bilateral and multilateral trade agreements, more strain on the US banking system, the implementation of new financial architecture technologies and an orderly reduction in global dollar debt holdings.

As stated by the Central Bank of Iran deputy governor Mohsen Karimi,

The (ACU) countries decided to have a customized system for themselves, considering that Swift is not available to all countries and given that it has its own costs.

Thus, the ACU is set to take a major stride in this direction and shall increase local currency flows and exchangeability in the region.

Gaining momentum

To limit the potential for exchange rate fluctuations and to fend off the possibility of international sanctions, Belarus and Mauritius have also reportedly applied for membership of the ACU.

In addition, an Iranian news agency reported that Iran invited Russia to the next summit of the group.

Although the dollar retains the dominant position in the global currency order, Secretary Janet Yellen’s recent comments signal that policymakers realise that the greenback has entered a downtrend since the imposition of Ukraine-related sanctions.

In an earlier article, I elaborated on some of the reasons that Secretary Yellen may be losing faith in the dollar.

Kientz believes that,

…we might be about a third or forty per cent of the way through the trend in terms of de-dollarization and moving over to alternative currencies.

It should be noted that the nature of the underlying technological platform is not yet clear.

As per this report, the Central Bank of Iran developed the yet-to-be-named system, while other news agencies have identified that an Irani platform called SEPAM shall be adopted by member central banks to enable financial transactions.