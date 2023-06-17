Chancer token raises $250k in less than a week as demand rises

The financial market was relatively mixed this week as investors reacted to the latest interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve. In it, as we wrote here, the bank decided to leave interest rates unchanged at 5.25% for the first time in months. It then pointed to two more rate hikes later this year.

American stocks continued their rebound, with the Nasdaq 100 index hovering at its highest level since March last year. Other indices like the Dow Jones and S&P 500 also continued rising. Cryptocurrencies, on the other hand, remained under pressure as investors remained concerned about regulations in the industry. Bitcoin dropped below the key support at $25,000 signaling that there were more sellers.

Chancer raises almost $250k

One of the biggest crypto news this week was about Chancer, a new blockchain project that seeks to disrupt the betting and prediction industry. The company launched its token sale on June 13th and has so far raised over $247k from global investors.

The token sale’s success was notable because it happened in a week when most crypto investors were having a somber mood. As we wrote, most cryptocurrencies dropped by double digits while the Bitcoin fear and greed index dropped to the extreme fear region. As such, this is a sign that there is high demand for the token.

Each Chancer token is selling at 0.01 BUSD and the next price will be at 0.011 BUSD. This means that people who buy the token at the current price are getting it at a discount. The developers are hoping to sell over 75.2 million tokens.

What is Chancer?

For starters, Chancer is a company that is aiming to disrupt a giant industry that is valued at billions of dollars. It is disrupting the sports betting industry using blockchain technology, making it widely available to people from around the world.

In addition to popular sports betting, Chancer’s technology will enable people to create their own betting markets. Most importantly, unlike the current betting companies, Chancer will ultimately become a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). A DAO is an organization that is controlled by the community. Examples of the most popular DAOs in the world are AAVE, Compound, Maker, and Compound.

These community members will be using their $CHANCER tokens to vote for key issues in the ecosystem.

Chancer is disrupting a large industry that is now dominated by companies like Fanduel, Draftkings, and BetMGM. Collectively, these three companies are valued at over $20 billion. Analysts believe that the industry was valued at over $83.65 billion in 2022 and that it will reach over $182 billion by 2030.

How to buy the Chancer token

A common question is whether it makes sense to invest in the Chancer token. As I wrote in my previous report, investing in crypto tokens has its risks. It is widely seen as a high-risk and high-reward investment. This means that while you can lose all your money, it is possible to make a fortune.

Therefore, we recommend investing just a small portion of your money on the token and see how it goes. You can buy the token by using this link. Ideally, you simply need to connect your MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Coinbase, or Rainbow Wallet and then buy the token.