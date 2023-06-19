DXY index: US dollar outlook darkens as the VIX plunges

The US dollar index (DXY) continued its downward trend after the Fed decided to pause its rate hikes. The index slipped to a low of $102.30 on Monday, lower than last week’s high of over $103. It has dropped by over 10% from the highest level this year while the VIX index has slipped to the lowest level since 2020.

VIX index retreats

Forex investors embraced a risk-on sentiment after the Fed and the European Central Bank (ECB) diverged. In a statement, the Fed decided to leave interest rates unchanged at 5.25%. This was the first time in ten meetings that the bank decided to leave rates intact.

On the other hand, the European Central Bank (ECB) decided to hike interest rates by another 0.25%. The bank believes that European inflation will drop to its 2% target by 2025. It attributed this performance to the bloc’s low unemployment rate. Therefore, there is a likelihood that the bloc’s interest rates will continue rising in the coming months.

The risk-off sentiment can be seen in the performance of the VIX index, the most popular fear gauge in Wall Street. The VIX index slipped to a low of $13.53, the lowest level since February 2020. It has dropped by more than 50% from the highest level this year.

The key DXY index news to watch this week will be a testimony by Jerome Powell, the Fed chair. This will be a notable statement since it will come a week after the bank decided to leave interest rates intact.

Jerome Powell will likely talk about the bank’s decision and provide hints about what to expect. The other important forex news will be the upcoming building permits, housing starts, and existing home sales numbers.

US dollar index forecast

The DXY index has been in a strong bearish trend after last week’s Fed decision. It has moved below the descending trendline that connects the highest levels since November 21st last year. The index has also crossed the 25-day and 50-day exponential moving averages (EMA).

Further, the US dollar is forming what looks like a bearish flag or pennant pattern. Therefore, there is a likelihood that it will continue falling as sellers target the next key support at 100.80.