The JPY remains under pressure as the Bank of Japan’s easing continues

2022 was all about the Japanese yen (JPY) pairs as they broke higher. USD/JPY’s bullish breakout above 116 triggered a sharp selloff for the JPY, one that did not stop until the exchange rate exceeded 150.

Fast forward to 2023, and things appear on repeat. Even though the Bank of Japan has a new Governor, Kazuo Ueda, its policies are unchanged.

As such, the JPY selloff reemerged after a brief strengthening in the last part of 2022.

A quick look at the USD/JPY daily chart tells us that the currency pair opened the trading year around 130, which is very close to the year’s low. The market now trades 1.2k pips higher, and the bias remains bullish for this exchange rate.

Interestingly, the market kept hoping that the Bank of Japan would reverse course and begins tightening like other central banks did, despite the Bank of Japan insisting it won’t. Last Friday, the Bank of Japan announced it would rather do too much easing than too little.

Naturally, the JPY selling accelerated. Also, it triggered another leg higher in the local equity market, as the Nikkei 225 index ended the week at its highest level since March 1990.

A bullish pennant indicates more upside for the USD/JPY pair

In March 2023, investors rushed into buying the JPY. News that US regional banks were in trouble spread fast, and investors looked for the proverbial safe haven offered by the Japanese currency.

But not even fear buying was enough to change the overall 2023 trend. As such, buyers stepped in again in the 130 area, and now the market sits at the year’s highs.

As mentioned earlier, the Bank of Japan’s last decision triggered another wave of selling for the JPY. Only this time, the new bullish breakout appears to be at the end of a pennant formation.

A pennant is a continuation pattern, and its measured move, seen in orange, signals that the market might head to 148 while holding above 140.