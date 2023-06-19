USD/CHF forecast: signal ahead of the SNB interest rate decision

The Swiss franc has done well this year, helped by the strong actions by the Swiss National Bank (SNB). The USD/CHF pair has consistently remained below the parity level of 1 and is now hovering near its lowest level since May 2021. It has dropped by over 11% from the highest level this year.

Swiss National Bank decision ahead

The biggest CHF news this week will be the upcoming interest rate decision by the Swiss National Bank that is scheduled on Thursday. This decision will come a week after the Federal Reserve decided to leave interest rates unchanged between 5.0% and 5.25%.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the SNB to continue ramping up its interest rates in a bid to fight the soaring inflation. They see the bank hiking rates by another 0.25%, pushing rates to a multi-decade high of 1.75%.

The SNB has embarked on an extremely hawkish tone in the past few months even as Swiss inflation remains below that of its peer countries. For example, data published this month showed that the country’s annual inflation rose to 2.8% in May, the highest level since 1993.

Swiss inflation is lower than that of other countries. For example, the UK had an annual inflation of over 8% in April while the Euro area’s inflation stood at over 6% in May. Data released last week showed that the US inflation dropped to 4.0% in May.

The USD/CHF pair will react to several other forex news this week. The most important one will be Jerome Powell’s testimony, in which he will talk about last week’s interest rate pause. He will also provide information about what to expect later this year. Other Fed officials like Tom Barkin and Loretta Mester will also speak.

USD/CHF technical analysis

USD/CHF chart by TradingView

The USD to CHF exchange rate has been in a strong bearish trend in the past few months. It has managed to drop below the important resistance point at 0.9150, the highest point on May 30th. The pair has retreated below the 25-day and 50-day moving averages (EMA).

Also, it dropped below the important support level st 0.9088, the lowest point in February this year and November 2021. Therefore, the path of the least resistance for the pair is downwards, with the next level to watch being at 0.8830.