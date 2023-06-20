USD/HKD analysis as Hong Kong’s Hibor rate spikes

The Hong Kong dollar has strengthened against the US dollar as the interbank continued rising. The USD/HKD pair retreated to a low of 7.8130, its lowest level since May 22nd. It has dropped from the higher side of the peg at 7.8500.

Hong Kong interbank rates rise

The USD/HKD pair has been in a downward trend as investors worries about the Chinese economy continued. Recent data showed that the Chinese economy was recovering at a slower pace than expected.

As I wrote here, analysts at Goldman Sachs decided to downgrade their estimate of Hong Kong’s economy. They now expect that the country’s economy will grow by about 5.4% this year, lower than their previous estimate of 6%.

Hong Kong’s economy is also recovering at a slower pace, with key sectors like retail, real estate, and manufacturing underperforming. This is happening because of the close correlation between Hong Kong’s and mainland’s economies.

At the same time, Hong Kong’s stock market is underperforming its global peers. The Hang Seng index has dropped by almost 2% this year while key peers like the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 have moved to a bull market. There is a likelihood that many investors are rotating to western and Japan stocks.

Meanwhile, the most recent HKD news shows that Hong Kong’s interbank rates are soaring. The overnight Hong Kong interbank offered rate (Hibor) jumped to 5.1%, It has more than doubled this year while the discount to the USD has vanished.

A likely reason is that there is rising demand for Hong Kong dollars by publicly-listed companies that pay their dividends.

Hong Kong dollar outlook

The Hong Kong dollar is not a free-floating currency since it is pegged to the US dollar. As a result, the USD/HKD must stay between 7.8500 and the lower side of 7.75. It is now between the two sides.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has the mandate of ensuring that the currency remains in its range. It does that by using its $400 billion war chest to intervene in the forex market either by buying US dollars or selling Hong Kong dollars.

The short-term outlook for the Hong Kong dollar is that it could start weakening since it has formed a double-bottom pattern. In price action analysis, this pattern is usually a bullish sign. A break below the double-bottom part of 7.8066 will signal that the Hong Kong dollar will continue strengthening.