Amazon stock has a 20% upside to $150: Jefferies analyst predicts

Amazon (NASDAQ: NASDAQ) stock has more upside, even after rising by more than 55% this year. In a note, an analyst at Jefferies said that the company could benefit from the ongoing generative artificial intelligence (AI) trends.

John Colantuoni, an analyst at Jefferies also boosted his target for Amazon stock. He expects that the shares will jump to $150, which is about 20% above the current level. In addition to AI, the analyst said that Amazon will increase its operating margins will rise to3.95 in the third quarter. Also, he believes that the company’s AWS has more upside.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

“While AMZN lags its mega-cap peers in generative AI capabilities today, the AI opportunity remains early, and we expect AMZN’s rich history of innovation will help them close the AI gap over time.”

Most analysts are also bullish on Amazon shares. According to WeBull, 32% of the 53 Wall Street analysts following the company have a strong buy rating. 62% of these analysts have a buy rating while only 2% of them have a sell rating.

Analysts at Bank of America, UBS, Wells Fargo, Piper Sandler, and Piper Jaffray recently boosted their outlook for the stock. Most of these analysts believe that the Amazon stock price will jump to $150.

The most recent results showed that Amazon’s revenue jumped by 9% in the first quarter to over $127.4 billion. Its AWS sales rose by 16% to $21.4 billion, giving it an annualised run rate of over $85 billion. Its operating income came in at $4.8 billion.