Interesting AI statistics and trends in 2023

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology is causing shockwaves around the world for the rate at which companies and startups are adopting it. Going by AI statistics, one of the many concerns around AI is the effects that generative AI has on humans including rendering people jobless.

Big data companies like Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) have hugely invested in AI since the birth of ChatGPT, an AI-based chatbot whose popularity has gone through the roof necessitating regulators around the world to seek ways to regulate the industry. The EU set the pace after it recently passed the European Union AI Act just days after the EU Council endorsed Markets in Crypto Assets regulation (MiCA).

Well, there is a lot that can be said about the hits and misses of AI technology and Invezz has compiled interesting AI statistics and trends to shed light on a market that is rapidly evolving.

Artificial intelligence market size statistics

Copy link to section

1. By 2027, the AI market is anticipated to be worth $407 billion

Copy link to section

According to Marketsandmarkets, the market for artificial intelligence is anticipated to grow significantly from its estimated $86.9 billion in revenue in 2022 to a staggering $407 billion by 2027.

2. 64% of companies anticipate AI will boost productivity

Copy link to section

According to a Forbes Advisor survey, a sizable 64% of businesses believe that artificial intelligence will aid in boosting their overall productivity.

3. By 2030, the estimated net impact of AI on the US GDP will be 21%

Copy link to section

According to Statista, AI’s impact on economic growth is anticipated to result in a 21% net increase in the United States GDP by 2030.

4. Within the first five days of its launch, ChatGPT had 1 million users

Copy link to section

According to data from Statista, ChatGPT had accrued 1 million users within the first five days after it was launched in 2022.

5. By 2030, one in ten vehicles will be self-driving

Copy link to section

Marketsandmarkets projects that by 2030, 10% of all vehicles will be driverless, with a predicted increase in the number of autonomous vehicles from 20.3 million in 2021 to 62.4 million.

6. Consumer concern over false information coming from AI is at over 75%

Copy link to section

According to a survey by Forbes, over 75% of consumers are concerned about misinformation from artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT, Bing Chat, and Google Bard among others.

This demonstrates the growing optimism about AI’s ability to revolutionize how businesses operate.

Global adoption AI statistics

Copy link to section

7. Chinese businesses have adopted AI at the highest rate

Copy link to section

According to IBM, China is the country with the highest adoption of AI, with 58% of businesses using it and 30% considering integration.

Comparatively, in the US, only 25% of businesses are using AI, while 43% are looking into its potential applications.

8. From 2023 to 2030, there will be a projected annual growth rate of 37.3% for AI

Copy link to section

According to Grand View Research, AI will continue to revolutionize many different industries, with an expected annual growth rate of 37.3% between 2023 and 2030. The future impact of AI technologies will be highlighted by this rapid growth.

9. Daily voice search usage among American mobile users is at 50%

Copy link to section

According to UpCity, voice search usage among American mobile users is increasing, with 50% of them currently using it daily.

Copy link to section

The most popular artificial intelligence uses include responding to messages either via text or email, answering financial questions, planning travel itineraries and crafting social media posts as its versatility transforms everyday tasks.

Research by Forbes Advisor found that AI apps that respond to messages account for 45% of AI uses, those that answer financial questions account for 43%, those that plan travel itinerary accounts for 38%, and those that write social media posts account for 25%.

This pattern demonstrates how commonplace voice assistants with AI are becoming.

11. Due to a labour shortage, 25% of businesses are implementing AI

Copy link to section

While there is a concern among some that AI will render people jobless, 25% of businesses are using AI adoption to deal with the urgent issue of labour shortages.

Statistics on AI’s impact on employment

Copy link to section

12. The manufacturing sector is anticipated to experience the biggest financial effects from AI

Copy link to section

According to a report by Accenture, the manufacturing industry will benefit the most financially from the adoption of AI, with a gain of $3.8 trillion anticipated by 2035. AI has the potential to significantly change the economic impact of the sector.

13. According to research, AI will generate 97 million new jobs

Copy link to section

Research from the World Economic Forum estimates that AI will result in the creation of 97 million new jobs, potentially allaying concerns about worker displacement.

14. Software engineers and data engineers are the most recruited for AI support positions

Copy link to section

A greater need for AI support positions is emerging as AI is integrated more deeply into businesses. According to a McKinsey report, 39% of businesses reported hiring software engineers in 2022, and 35% reported hiring data engineers.

15. 77% of people fear that AI will result in job losses in the upcoming year

Copy link to section

77% of respondents of a Forbes survey expressed concern that AI could result in job losses in the near future, demonstrating a general concern about how technology may affect employment opportunities.

16. More than 60% of business owners think AI will strengthen client relationships

Copy link to section

According to Forbes Advisor, 64% of business owners think artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to enhance customer relationships.

17. Due to AI, 400 million jobs could be lost

Copy link to section

As AI develops, it is estimated that it could eliminate 400 million jobs globally.

According to a McKinsey report, 15% of the world’s workforce may be impacted by AI-related advancements between 2016 and 2030.

18. 97% of business owners think ChatGPT will be beneficial for their enterprise

Copy link to section

A startling 97% of business owners, according to Forbes Advisor, think ChatGPT will help their companies. A third of businesses intend to use ChatGPT to produce content for their websites, and 44% want to produce content in multiple languages.

19. A quarter or so of business owners worry that AI will reduce website traffic

Copy link to section

According to a Forbes Advisor survey, 24% of business owners are concerned about AI’s potential effects on their website traffic, which reflects the uncertainty some companies feel when integrating AI into their processes.

20. 65% of consumers claim they will continue to trust companies using AI

Copy link to section

Despite reservations about AI usage, 65% of AI customers still have faith in companies that use the technology. This suggests that companies can preserve consumer confidence and even use AI’s potential to enhance customer experiences when they use it responsibly and transparently.

Conclusion

Copy link to section

From the above AI statistics, while many people recognize the potential value of using AI tools like ChatGPT to improve customer experience and acknowledge the potential benefits of AI, concerns about job loss, false information, and data privacy still exist. The majority of customers are still willing to believe in companies that responsibly and morally employ artificial intelligence.

The statistics also show that businesses may need to strike a balance between utilizing AI for its potential benefits and addressing customer concerns in order to succeed in this changing market. This necessitates paying close attention to precision, openness, and moral use of personal data.