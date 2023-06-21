Silver price analysis as gold/silver ratio drifts to $84

Silver price has come under intense pressure in the past few weeks as investors react to the weak China growth data. The metal dropped to a low of $23.06, which is lower than the year-to-date high of $26.10. At the same time, the gold/silver ratio has drifted upwards to $84.

China economic growth

Silver and other industrial metals have retreated this month as concerns about the Chinese economy continued. As I wrote here, analysts at Goldman Sachs decided to lower their estimate for the Chinese economy.

The bank’s analysts believe that the economy will expand by 5.4% this year. It seems like policymakers in the country also expect that the economy will have a slower recovery than expected. On Tuesday, the Peoples Bank of China (PBoC) decided to cut interest rates by about 15 basis points.

There are other signs that the economy is faltering. For example, the price of Brent crude oil has plunged by about 10% this year. Copper, which is widely seen as a barometer of the Chinese economy, has fallen by over 12% from its highest level this year.

Meanwhile, data shows that the housing sector is yet to recover. Home prices in about 70 cities dropped in May, according to studies by Goldman Sachs. Housing starts are only 40% of their 2020 levels.

Silver prices react to the Chinese economy because the country is the biggest consumer in the world. Therefore, when it is not doing well, investors tend to assume that demand is low.

The next important catalyst for silver prices is the upcoming statement by Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair. He will testify in Congress, where he will talk about the state of the American economy and the bank’s decision to leave rates unchanged. Silver reacts to the actions of the Fed because it is widely seen as a precious metal.

Silver price forecast

Turning to the daily chart, we see that the price of silver has retreated in the past few weeks. It has moved from the year-to-date high of $26.12 to the current 22.90. Silver has also crossed the important support level at $24.56, the highest level in December, January, and February. It has formed a break and retest pattern, which is usually a bearish sign.

Silver remains slightly below the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has tilted downwards. Therefore, there is a likelihood that silver will continue dropping. The bearish case will be confirmed if the price drops below the support at $22.71.