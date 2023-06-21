UK inflation surprises to the upside, making it difficult for the BOE to set the right policy

Inflation remains the dominant theme in financial markets. Following the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the prices of goods and services spiraled worldwide.

Europe, in particular, is affected the most. Both the euro area and the United Kingdom have seen high levels of inflation – much higher than the two central banks, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, would like to see.

But inflation began to show signs of peaking. For instance, in the United States, a disinflationary trend is obvious, so the Federal Reserve of the United States has decided to skip another rate hike in June.

All these make today’s May UK inflation report interesting. Not only is inflation not cooling off in the United Kingdom, but it keeps rising.

The YoY CPI inflation in the United Kingdom reached 8.7% in May, on expectations of 8.4%. More importantly, the Core CPI inflation peaked at 7.1% on expectations of 6.8% and 6.8%.

Key takeways from May 2023 UK inflation report

The market clearly wanted to see the prices of goods and services coming down in May. Only they did not.

Alcohol and tobacco prices rose by 0.6% in May 2023, when compared to 0.4% one year ago. Also, clothing and footwear prices advanced by 1.3% this May when compared to 1.1% in May 2022.

These are just a couple of examples from the UK May 2023 inflation report showing that the rise in the country’s prices of goods and services is far from over.

What will the Bank of England do?

The Bank of England is set to deliver its monetary policy decision tomorrow. The market expects another 25bp rate hike, so the bank rate will reach 4.75%.

But not only the interest rate decision matters tomorrow. Because of today’s inflation report, the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) Official Bank Rate Votes might differ from the expected 7-0-2. Currently, the market expects 7 members to vote to increase rates and 2 to hold them steady.

Therefore, the risk is that today’s inflation report will cause a shift from holding rates steady to more members favoring rate hikes. If that is the case, volatility in the GBP pairs will increase significantly.