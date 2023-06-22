Bank of England – go big or go home

Later today, the Bank of England will present its monetary policy decision. Following the inflation report released earlier in the week, the pressure mounts for the central bank to do more than the market expects.

The consensus is that the Bank of England will raise rates by 25bp to 4.75%. However, given how inflation is soaring, many believe the central bank is behind the developments in the UK economy.

As a result of rising inflation in the UK, when it is slowing in the US and the Euro area, the market is pricing in a higher terminal rate. Some even talk about a 6% terminal rate.

Can the Bank of England go that far? The problem is that its credibility is at risk if it does not deliver a hawkish message today.

25bp or 50bp today?

One way for the central bank to be hawkish is to surprise markets today by raising the bank rate by 50bp. This way, it signals its willingness to fight inflation no matter what, so it may regain control over the inflation narrative.

Interestingly, the British pound (GBP) was weaker following the inflation report, even if the markets have priced in a higher terminal rate. Let me restate it again – the currency weakened while markets have priced in a higher terminal rate at 6%.

Such a reaction triggers credibility concerns. On top of that, the UK net debt passed 100% of GDP for the first time since 1961.

All in all, the Bank of England is in a tough spot today. It needs to do something big to regain control over inflation and the market’s expectations – either a bigger rate hike or an extremely hawkish statement accompanying a 25bp hike.