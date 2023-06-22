Exciting Adventure Awaits as My Neighbor Alice Unveils Alpha Season 3: ELLE, Crafting, and a Free Trial

Stockholm, Sweden, June 21st, 2023, Chainwire

My Neighbor Alice unveils crafting features, Elle Collaboration, and free trials in the upcoming ALPHA Season 3.

My Neighbor Alice, the innovative fully-decentralized open-world game, is thrilled to announce its latest crafting features in its immersive gameplay in Alpha Season 3, launching on June 27, 2023. The Alpha Season 3 brings gaming to a new level with an exclusive collaboration with the legendary fashion and lifestyle brand ELLE.

The exclusive relationship with ELLE bridges the gap that combines fashion, lifestyle, and gaming to bring an immersive experience for players. This new season includes novel features such as Townhubs, free renting, and a simple Crafting system to improve the gameplay experience and inspire innovation.

Keeping with the team’s dedication to inclusivity and accessibility, My Neighbor Alice will be offering a limited-time Free Trial, allowing more players to enjoy the world of My Neighbor Alice. The Free Trial for My Neighbor Alice Season 3 offers two distinct options:

Share Land Plots with Friends: This feature enables players to jointly own a part of the My Neighbor Alice universe, fostering a sense of community and collaboration.

Free Trial for New Users: Newcomers to the game have the opportunity to access a plot of land for a limited period. As new players, they will enjoy an equal and immersive experience akin to that of conventional landowners. To sign up for the Free Trial, interested individuals can visit http://www.myneighboralice.com/free-trial.

The crafting system is set to change how players engage with the game. Players can use blueprints and tickets to make various goods, participate in activities such as fishing and farming for materials, and use crafting tables to assemble their unique creations. From simple elements like fences and tables to more complex components like gates and fountains, crafting adds a new level of customization and interaction to the game.

ELLE will be featured as a neighbor in the game, with plots in each active zone. Players will have the opportunity to complete quests and obtain unique ELLE-branded products with an Alice twist.

Players can now utilize ALICE tokens in My Neighbor Alice to craft exclusive items. This exciting feature introduces the bridging of ALICE tokens from Binance Smart Chain (BSC) to Chromia Appnet, making it the first-ever use of a bridged asset in the game. To learn more about this exciting development, click here.

For more information and to stay updated, please visit My Neighbor Alice’s:

About My Neighbor Alice



My Neighbor Alice is a groundbreaking multiplayer builder game built on Chromia’s Blockchain that offers an engaging and accessible experience on a charming virtual island. My Neighbor Alice represents the future of gaming, combining virtual reality, blockchain, and decentralized finance to redefine how people interact with virtual worlds. Integrating Blockchain technology allows players to own and trade virtual assets (NFTs). The game’s marketplace enables players to buy, sell, and trade these NFTs, creating a dynamic and player-driven virtual economy. Players can earn rewards, monetize their creations, and engage in community events, fostering a sense of ownership and collaboration. With different strategic partnerships, MNA underscores the project’s dedication to promoting NFT ownership, encouraging a more engaging and interactive gaming community.

