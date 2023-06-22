Pound to Indian rupee (GBP/INR) is ripe for a breakout: is it a buy?

The GBP to INR exchange rate soared to the highest level since 2021 ahead of the upcoming interest rate decision by the Bank of England (BoE). The pair soared to a high of 105.22, meaning that sterling has jumped by over 22% from the lowest level in December last year.

BoE interest rate decision

The British pound has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few months. It has soared by more than 20% against key currencies, including the US dollar. This rally is happening even as the outlook of the British economy remains dire.

As we wrote on Wednesday, the UK inflation jumped in May. The headline consumer price index rose to 8.7% in May while the core inflation soared to 6.7%. Core CPI is an important inflation gauge that excludes the volatile food and energy products.

Further data shows that the core retail price index rose to 10.3% in May, signaling that the cost of living crisis is continuing.

The next key GBP news will be the upcoming BoE interest rate decision. Economists believe that the bank will hike interest rates by 0.25% to 4.75%. If this happens, the bank will push rates to the highest level in more than a decade. Some analysts are pressuring the bank to hike by 0.50%.

The challenge for the Bank of England is that the country is now going through a period of stagflation. Stagflation happens when a country has high inflation and slow growth rate.

The GBP/INR price has jumped because of the divergence between the BoE and the Reserve Bank of India. In its most recent decision, the RBI decided to leave interest rates unchanged since the country’s inflation is easing. The bank left rates intact at 6.50%.

GBP to INR forecast

The GBP/INR pair soared to a high of 105.12. This was an important level since it was the highest level on April 21st. This price is also the upper side of the V-shape pattern. It has jumped above the 25-week and 50-week moving averages.

Further, the MACD and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) have continued rising. Therefore, there is a likelihood that the GBP to INR price will continue rising as buyers target the next key resistance point at 106.50. A move below the support at 104 will invalidate the bullish view.