USD/PHP: Philippine peso supercharged after the rate decision

The USD/PHP exchange rate is on track for the second week of declines after the Philippine central bank delivered its interest rate decision. The pair retreated to a low of 55.57, the lowest level since May 9th. In all, the pair has dropped by 1.65% from the highest level this year.

Philippine central bank decision

The Philippine central bank delivered its interest rate decision on Thursday. As was widely expected, the bank decided to leave interest rates unchanged at 6.25%. It was the third straight meeting in which the Fed has left rates intact. It had previously hiked rates in the past few months from a low of 2.0% during the pandemic.

At the MB policy meeting today, we decided to keep the interest rate on the BSP’s overnight reverse repurchase facility at 6.25 percent. The interest rates on the overnight deposit and lending facilities were thus retained at 5.75 percent and 6.75 percent, respectively. — Felipe M. Medalla (@BSPGovMedalla) June 22, 2023

The Philippine central bank decision came at a time when the country’s inflation is cooling. As I wrote here, data by the country’s statistics agency showed that the headline consumer inflation dropped to 6.1% while core inflation came in at 7.7%.

Therefore, there is a likelihood that the central bank will cut interest rates in the coming months since there are signs that the economy is slowing. The most recent data showed that the economy expanded by 6.4% in the first quarter. It had previously had the fastest growth in over 40 years. Still, there is a likelihood that the economy has peaked.

The Philippine economy has benefited from the ongoing de-risking by companies as tensions between the US and China. The country has a well-educated population and the cost of labour is lower than that in the US. Therefore, many companies are moving to the country to diversify their supply chains.

USD/PHP forecast

In my last article on the Philippine peso, I accurately predicted that it would rise to 56.43. It did that on May 30th. On the daily chart, the pair has formed a small double-top pattern, which is usually a bearish sign.

It has also moved slightly below the 50-day and 25-day exponential moving averages (EMA) while the Stochastic Oscillator has dropped to the oversold level. Therefore, because of the double-top pattern, the pair will likely have a bearish breakout as sellers target the neckline of this pattern at 55.17. The bearish view will become invalid if the price moves above 56.43.