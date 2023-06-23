Canada’s TSX Composite index could retreat to C$19,200

Canadian stocks are underperforming their American peers as commodity prices retreat. The closely-watched S&P/TSX Composite index dropped to a low of $19,572 on Friday, meaning it has fallen by over 6% from the highest level this year. In contrast, its American counterparts like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 have moved to a bull market.

Commodity prices are falling

The TSX composite index is the most prominent financial asset in Canada. Like the S&P 500 index, the TSX tracks the biggest companies in the country. Some of the biggest firms it tracks are Royal Bank of Canada, TD Bank, Shopify, and Canada National Railway among others.

The S&P/TSX Composite is weighted towards companies in the commodities industry because of the vast resources it has. For example, Canada is the fourth-biggest crude oil producer in the world after the US, Saudi Arabia, and Russia.

Therefore, the index tends to underperform when crude oil and natural gas are retreating. Indeed, data shows that the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent have dropped to $67 and $73, respectively. Canadian oil prices have also lagged the market.

A look at the worst-performing companies in the index this year shows that they have exposure in the mining and cannabis industries. Canopy Growth and Tilray stocks have plunged by 77% and 43%, this year, making them the worst-performing stocks in the index.

Precision Drilling, Baytex Energy, Vermillion Energy, and First Majestic Silver have retreated by more than 20%.

On the other hand, the best-performing stocks in the index are Bellus Health, Shopify, Blackberry, and Ero Copper Corp.

The TSX Composite has also retreated after the Bank of Canada continued hiking interest rates. In its most recent meeting, the bank decided to hike rates by 0.25%, which pushed them to the highest level in 22 years.

S&P/TSX Composite technical analysis

TSX chart by TradingView

The daily chart shows that the TSX index has been in a strong bearish trend in the past few months. This sell-off started when the index reached an important resistance at $20,772. It has failed to move above this level several times this year.

The index has moved below the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. It has also crossed the important support at $19,532, the lowest level on June 1st. Therefore, there is a likelihood that the index will continue falling as sellers target the next key support level at $19,207, the lowest point on March 16.