Here’s why the ASX 200 index just suffered a harsh reversal

The S&P/ASX 200 suffered a harsh reversal on Friday as investors reacted to the sinking crude oil and commodity prices. After soaring to A$7,400 this week, the index plunged to a low of A$7,115. In all, the index has retreated by more than 6.40% from the highest level this year.

Recession risks remain

The ASX 200 index dropped after the flash manufacturing PMI came in at 48.6 in June. While this increase was better than the median estimated 48.1, it remains below 50, signaling that the manufacturing industry is in a contraction mode.

Meanwhile, commodity prices have continued dropping in the past few days. Data shows that the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped to $68.70 on Thursday while Brent crude oil tumbled to $73.30. This performance is happening at a time when the Chinese economy is slowing. Analysts at Goldman Sachs and HSBC recently downgraded their economic outlook.

Crude oil and natural gas prices are important for ASX 200 since many companies deal in the commodities. This explains why many oil and gas companies retreated on Friday.

Meanwhile, other metals popular in Australia like iron ore and copper also retreated. As a result, companies like Cyclone Metals, Macro Metals, Catalina Resources, and Lodestar Minerals plunged by more than 20% on Friday. Big cap companies like BHP Group, Fortescue, Rio Tinto, and South32 dropped.

The ASX 200 index has also dropped because of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) actions. In its decision this month, the bank raised interest rates by 0.25% and signaled that more increases are likely. As a result, analysts are concerned about the rising probability of a recession. In a note, the chief economist at AMP said:

“The RBA has already done enough to slow the economy and bring inflation back to target, and we are seeing clear evidence of slowing demand in terms of falling real retail sales, falling building approvals, slowing plans for growth in business investment, slowing GDP growth.”

S&P/ASX 200 index forecast

In my last article on the ASX 200 index, I predicted that it would have a bullish breakout. At the time, I cited the falling wedge pattern that was forming. In price action analysis, this pattern is usually a bullish sign.

The bullish breakout happened but was then quickly undone amid rising recession risks. This is a sign that it was a false breakout. It has also dropped below the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. Therefore, there is a likelihood that the index will continue falling as sellers target the next key support at $7,000. This price coincides with the lower side of the falling wedge pattern.