Swiss Market Index (SMI) best and worst constituents of 2023

The Swiss Market Index (SMI) rose for the second straight day as investors react to the latest decision by the Swiss National Bank (SNB). The index jumped to a high of SFR 11,235, which was a few points above this week’s low of SFR 11,080.

SNB interest rate decision

The SNB concluded its interest rate decision on Thursday and decided to hike interest rates by 0.25%. It pushed rates to 1.75%, its five straight month of increases. Its previous increases were 50 and 75-basis points.

Like other central banks, the SNB is fighting the elevated inflation even though prices have been stable compared to other countries. The most recent data showed that the country’s inflation eased to 2.2% in May from the previous 2.6%.

Most companies in the SMI index have been in the green this year. Only three of them have been in the red this year. Logitech stock price, which I wrote here, has dropped by 12% this year as concerns about demand continues. Roche and Zurich Insurance share prices have all dropped by more than 4% this year.

On the other hand, Holcim, the giant cement company, has seen its stock jump by more than 24% this year. This increas makes it the best-performing company in the Swiss Market Index. Richemont, the parent company of Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, and Montblanc, is the second performer in the index.

Luxury goods stocks have surged this year, helped by the strong demand from China. Some of the other top-performing stocks in the industry are LVMH, Hermes, and Kering.

ABB, Kuehne & Nagel, Lonza Group, Alcocn, and Swiss Life have also jumped by more than 20% this year. Other top performers in the SMI index are UBS, Nestle, Swiss Re, and Partners Group among others.

SMI index technical analysis

SMI chart by TradingView

The daily chart shows that the SMI index has been in a strong bearish trend in the past few days. It has dropped below the important support at 11,442, the highest point on January 17th. The shares have also moved below the 25-day and 50-day moving averages (MA). Indeed, the two averages are about to make a bearish crossover.

Therefore, there is a likelihood that the Swiss Market index will resume falling as sellers target the next key support level at 11,000.