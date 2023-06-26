Euro Stoxx 50 best and worst performing constituents of 2023

The Euro Stoxx 50 index has done well this year. It has jumped by more than 11% and is now sitting at the highest level since 2007. The index has risen in line with its US peers like the Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, and S&P 500.

European stocks are cheap

There are three main reasons why the Euro Stoxx 50 index has done well in 2023 even as the European Central Bank (ECB) continues tightening its monetary policy.

First, the rally is mostly because of the strong performance of the European economy this year. In December and January, the main thesis among investors was that most European countries would sink into a recession.

They argued that most countries would suffer from elevated natural gas prices. The opposite happened and natural gas dropped to the lowest level since 2021. This decline helped to lower the bloc’s inflation and boost productivity.

Second, the Euro stoxx 50 index rose because of the view that European stocks were grossly undervalued. The index has a PE ratio of 13.99 and a dividend yield of 2.78%. In contrast, the S&P 500 has a PE multiple of 22.2. As such, value investors believe that these equities are a bargain.

Third, most companies in the index have benefited from the reopening of the Chinese economy. Many companies in the index do a lot of business in the country.

Adidas is the best-performing stock in the Euro Stoxx 50 index as it jumped by over 38%. The other top performers are Inditex, Philips, CRH, Hermes, BMW, ASML, and SAP among others. All these shares have risen by over 30%.

Adidas stock is doing well even as its woes with Kanye West continued. ASML rose as more companies increase their investments in semiconductors manufacturing.

On the other hand, the worst performers in the Euro stoxx 50 index are Vonovia, TotalEnergies, BASF, and AB InBev.

Euro Stoxx 50 forecast

Stoxx 50 chart by TradingView

The Euro stoxx 50 index has done well in the past few months. Recently, however, the index has found a strong resistance at €4,395, where it has formed a triple-top pattern. In price action analysis, this pattern tends to be a bearish sign.

The index has also moved slightly below the 50-day moving average but is being supported by the 100-day MA. Therefore, at this point, the outlook of the Stoxx index is neutral, with a bearish bias. A move below the 100-day MA will signal that there are more sellers in the market.More gains will be confirmed if the Euro 50 index moves above the resistance point at €4,395. If this happens, it will open the possibility of the index rising to €4,500.