Fidelity files for spot Bitcoin ETF

Fidelity, an investment giant with $4.2 trillion in assets under management, has finally filed for a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

According to documents filed on Thursday, the asset management firm seeks to list its Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust with the Cboe BZX Exchange. Like BlackRock and other firms that filed various spot ETFs this past week, Fidelity’s has included a market surveillance proposal.

Fidelity is making a second attempt after the SEC denied its 2021 application for the Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust early last year.

Wave of spot Bitcoin ETF applications

Today’s ETF application comes after industry giant BlackRock sparked a scramble for a spot Bitcoin ETF from several investment and financial services providers.

Reports that Fidelity would be seeking SEC’s approval for a spot ETF surfaced last week, as Invezz covered in this report. On Tuesday, crypto publication The Block cited sources close to Fidelity as saying the company’s ETF application was imminent.

As highlighted above, BlackRock’s application submitted in mid-June saw sentiment across the crypto market flip extremely bullish. With the negativity that followed the SEC’s lawsuits against Binance and Coinbase swept aside, Bitcoin price roared to a yearly high above $31k.

And as other companies, including Invesco, WisdomTree and Bitwise have joined in on the frenzy, BTC price has remained bullish above $30k. Indeed, today’s Fidelity news saw the flagship cryptocurrency’s price retest the level.

On Wednesday, Ark Invest amended its 19b-4 to include a market surveillance agreement, and essentially inform the SEC that its ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF remained first in line for approval.

This article has been updated to include details of Fidelity Investment’s spot Bitcoin ETF filing and Ark Invest’s amended 19b-4 to include market surveillance.