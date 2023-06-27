MOEX index is shining in 2023: Only 3 constituents are in the red

The MOEX Russia index retreated on Monday as investors reflected on the recent mutiny in Russia. The index, which tracks the biggest companies in Russia, dropped to 118, lower than this month’s high of almost 130 rubles.

Russian stocks react to mutiny

Copy link to section

The MOEX index has done well this year even as crude oil and other commodity prices recoiled. It has risen by over 43% from the lowest level in January and by 73% from its 2022 lows. This performance means that the index has outperformed European indices like the German DAX and the CAC 40 indices.

The biggest news this week was the attempted mutiny in Russia. This mutiny happened after the Russian government ordered that all private militaries sign up with the government. As a result, Wagner Group attempted to topple military leaders in the country.

These tensions have now faded. In a statement on Monday, the head of Wagner said that the intention was not to overthrow the government. Instead, he wanted a change in military leadership following months of underperformance in Ukraine.

Analysts believe that the situation will normalize in Russia soon. However, many investors have started to price in further violence and uncertainties in the coming months.

Most MOEX constituents have been in the green this year. Globaltrans Investment, a freight rail company, is the best performer as its stock surged by over 68%. The company has benefited in transporting military equipment in the country.

Other top-performing companies in the MOEX index are HeadHunters, Sberbank, Aeroflot, AK Transneft, and Surgut-pref. All these shares have jumped by over 50% this year. Other notable performers are companies like Polymetal, Unipro, Yandex, and Lukoil.

Only OK Rusal, GMK Norilskiy Nikel, and X5 Retail are in the red this year. The three stocks have dropped by 3%, 2.8%, and 0.85%, respectively.

MOEX index analysis

Copy link to section

Russian stocks have been in a strong bullish trend in the past few months. This rally saw the index jump to the key resistance point at 128.48 earlier this month. This was an important price since it was higher than the important resistance point at 125.04, the highest point on March 7th of this year.

The index has jumped above the 50-day and 100-day moving averages. It is also forming the handle part of the cup and handle pattern. Therefore, there is a likelihood that the index will continue rising as buyers target the year-to-date high of 128.48. This rally will happen as the mutiny fears ease.