USD/CNY analysis: Chinese yuan could slip by another 1.65%

The USD/CNY exchange rate is hovering near the highest level since July last year as concerns about China’s recovery continue. It jumped to a high of 7.24, 7.75% above the lowest level in 2023.

Chinese yuan retreat continues

Most emerging market currencies like the Turkish lira and the South African rand have been in a strong bearish trend in the past few months. The same is true for the Chinese yuan, also known as the renminbi.

Data compiled by TradingView shows that the USD to Chinese yuan exchange rate has been in a strong bullish trend this year. This performance happened as concerns about the country’s recovery continued.

The most recent economic numbers have been weaker than experts. China’s industrial output and consumer spending have been in a downward spiral. Industrial production rose by 3.5% YoY, lower than the median expectations. Retail sales rose gradually while youth unemployment rate are falling.

Other leading indicators are not doing good. Commodity prices like copper and crude oil prices have dropped by double digits in the past few months. In most periods, these commodities do well when the Chinese economy is outperforming.

Despite all this, authorities in Beijing believe that the economy is on track to recover. In a statement, Premier Li Qiang said that the economy will likely hit Beijing’s target of over 5%. He believes that recovery in Q2 will be faster than in the first quarter. He also warned that the purported de-risking and near-shoring, saying:

“As economic globalization has already made the world economy an integral whole where everyone’s interests are closely entwined, countries are interdependent, interconnected with each other, on their economies.”

USD/CNY technical analysis

The USD/CNY exchange rate has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few months. On the daily chart, it has moved to the upper side of the Bollinger Bands. The pair has jumped above the 25-day and 50-day exponential moving averages.

Additionally, the pair is sitting above the key support level at 6.97, the highest point on March 9th of this year. Therefore, the pair will likely continue rising as buyers target the important resistance point at 7.3284, the highest point on November 1st last year. This target is about 1.65% above the current level.