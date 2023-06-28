S&P 500 opened in the red this morning after Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the possibility of another few rate hikes remains on the table.

Fed could raise at two consecutive meetings

More importantly, he confirmed that the central bank may even choose to raise at an aggressive pace if the labour market shows no signs of any let up.

We believe there’s more restriction coming. What’s really driving it … is a very strong labour market. I wouldn’t take moving at consecutive meetings off the table.

Speaking with CNBC’s Sara Eisen at a forum sponsored by the European Central Bank, Powell also acknowledged a significant possibility of an economic downturn ahead.

The equities market is currently up close to 15% for the year.

Lizzie Evans shares her view on the S&P 500

Chair Powell’s remarks arrive only weeks after the FOMC skipped a rate hike at its policy meeting as Invezz reported here.

Also on Tuesday, Lizzie Evans – Managing Partner at Evans May Wealth recommended that investors be cautious since the benchmark index has gone too far, too fast.

It’s time to pivot and be a little cautious in the short term. We’re long-term bulls, but short term I think the market has moved up very quickly. Now is the time to rebalance. Don’t chase the FOMO trade.

She expects the S&P 500 to pullback to the 4,200 level before it climbs up again. Evans also suggested on CNBC’s “Worldwide Exchange” that investors use options to shield against some of the downside risk.