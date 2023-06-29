Nasdaq 100 forecast: ‘something has to give’

Nasdaq 100 has been on a tear since the start of this year as investors continue to focus on tech stocks.

Pro shares her view on the tech stocks

Copy link to section

Much of the aforementioned rally can be attributed to artificial intelligence that has been all the rage in financial markets ever since Microsoft invested billions in OpenAI – the company behind the world famous ChatGPT (read more).

Still, Sheila Patel – the Vice Chair of B Capital Group recommends caution in chasing the ongoing rally in tech stocks. On CNBC’s “Squawk Box”, she said:

I always get a little worried when you have a dominant sector to this degree. The rally in tech is larger than the entire market cap of industrials. That’s a little off. Something has to give.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 is up roughly 30% for the year at writing.

Here’s how Patel looks at A.I. companies

Copy link to section

Patel, however, sounded bullish on A.I. for the long-term and expects it to positively affect the non-tech sectors as well, including healthcare and industrials.

Explaining her own approach to playing the rapid growth in artificial intelligence, she added:

It’s ancillary companies. It’s how can AI help traditional industries, other segments. We look at it and we say who can we help that has runway and the ideas that can help new industries in the future.

Last week, Wells Fargo analyst Chris Harvey said the tech rally was unlikely to let up until the central bank raises rates further which could break the economy.