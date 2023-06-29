The greenback soars across the board as US Final GDP data revised higher

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) shows the change in the value of all goods and services produced in an economy. The United States has three releases – Advance, Preliminary, and Final.

Released quarterly, the GDP is annualized by multiplying the quarterly change by four.

Out of the three releases, the one with the biggest impact is the Advance GDP because it is released first. Rarely do the other two releases differ from the Advance GDP, so they tend to be viewed as secondary in importance.

But today was different.

Economists expected the Final GDP to show that the US economy grew 1.4% in the previous quarter. Still, the outcome surprised everyone, as the US economy grew at a 2% pace.

A strong economy coupled with a resilient job market means that the Fed will likely hike the funds rate again. As such, it was no surprise that the US dollar strengthened across the board.

For example, the EUR/USD exchange rate dropped on the news from 1.0940 area to 1.0860 area. Other US dollar pairs showed similar moves, reflecting investors’ appetite for the greenback as US economic data keeps coming on the positive side.

Details of the US Final GDP data

For much of 2023, investors feared that the largest economy in the world would enter recessionary territory. Because of its size, it means that the global economy would suffer too.

But the US economy remains resilient. If anything, today’s upward revision shows genuine optimism.

More precisely, final sales were revised higher by 4.3%. Furthermore, final sales to domestic purchasers were revised higher, this time by 3.5%. The same happened to sales to private domestic purchasers, up by 3.2%.

Even the Gross Domestic Income, or GDI, was revised higher to -1.8% from -2.3%.

The US economy is in good shape, and if we are to see a recession in the second half of the year, the data should come on the softer side sooner rather than later.