USD/VND: Vietnam dong outlook after strong FDI and retail sales

The Vietnamese dong jumped to the highest level since June 9th as investors reacted to the strong economic data. The USD/VND pair retreated to a low of 23,366, which was lower than this month’s high of 23,547. It has dropped by almost 2% this year.

Vietnam’s economy is recovering

There are similarities between Vietnam and the Mexican economy. The two countries are seeing their economies do well as companies continue moving from China. They have a huge youthful population that is well-educated.

The most recent data showed that Vietnam’s economy expanded by 4.14% in the first quarter after growing by 3.285 in the previous quarter. Further data revealed that inflation is moderating after rising to 2.0% in May from the previous 2.43%.

Foreign investors are allocating funds to Japan. Foreign Direct Investments jumped by more than $10.02 billion in May from the previous $7.6 billion. In all, FDI has grown in all months this year and it currently stands at over $30 billion.

Further data showed that Vietnam’s industrial production rose by 2.8% while retail sales expanded by over 6.5%. Its trade surplus expanded to over $2.58 billion. These numbers show that the Vietnamese economy is doing well.

Meanwhile, the Vietnamese central bank has started to intervene in a bid to supercharge the economy. Last week, the bank decided to slash interest rates for the second straight month. It cut rates by 50 basis points, bringing the electronic interbank rate to 5% and the refinance rate to 4.5%.

Looking ahead, the USD/VND exchange rate will react to the upcoming US GDP and personal consumer expenditure (PCE) data. These numbers come a day after Jerome Powell hinted that the Fed will continue hiking rates.

USD/VND forecast

The USD/VND exchange rate is a thinly traded currency pair. On the daily chart, we see that the pair has moved sideways in the past few days. It has moved below the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. The Average True Range (ATR) has been in a downward trend, signaling that there is limited volatility.

Therefore, the USD to VND pair will likely remain in this range for a while. More downside will be confirmed if it moves below the important support at 23,283. If this happens, the pair will drop to the next support at 23,200.