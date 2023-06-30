China’s contracting PMI hurt by decline in factory output and weaker services  

The world breathed a collective sigh of relief when China finally came back online into the global economy.

Through a mix of public health controls and mounting social pressure, restrictions were finally loosened in December 2022, sparking optimism that artificially suppressed demand would spur growth and buttress global supply chains.

However, the cautious anticipation of markets seems to have begun to give way to the reality of a weaker consumer.

Headline PMI

The NBS Composite PMI Output Index in China dropped to 52.3 compared to 52.9 in the previous month.

Yet, this was against market expectations of 52.0 as reported by TradingEconomics.com, dragged lower by a third consecutive month of contracting factory activity and the lowest service sector growth in half a year.

This also marked the lowest figure since December 2022 and since harsh country-wide lockdowns were rolled back.

Manufacturing

The index of manufacturing stayed tightly in the grasp of sub-50 levels (implying a contraction) for the third month in a row.

The indicator came in at 49.0 against 49.2 in April and 48.8 in May.

The month’s reading was in line with industry consensus expectations of 49.0, as per TradingEconomics.com.

Robert Carnell, Regional Head of Research, Asia-Pacific for ING did not believe the data was all bad, and noted,

It was not much of a surprise to see it stay in this area in June, though perhaps the fact that the contraction is relatively stable is a source of some comfort. At least things aren’t getting noticeably worse.

Source: National Bureau of Statistics of China, TradingEconomics.com

From the above graph, it is clear that the momentum that had accrued at the start of the year, including the spurt to 52.6 in February 2023 after the exit from zero-covid policies has all but evaporated.

Within the sub-indexes, none of the results were particularly remarkable with new orders, buying activity and export sales showing a decline in factory activity and coming in at 48.6 up from 48.3, 48.9 down from 49.0 and 46.4 down from 47.2, respectively.

Interestingly, the business sentiment component was still positive, coming in at 53.4, but marked the lowest reading this year.

Index of non-manufacturing

Unfortunately, despite its impressive performance earlier in the year, the non-manufacturing sector has been losing steam, as pent-up demand for tourism, dining and outdoor recreation is quickly being extinguished.

Non-manufacturing PMI was above 50, but at 53.2 for the month of June, it marked the lowest level this year, showing a clear decline from 56.4 in April and 54.4 in May.

Although retail sales are still positive, the month-on-month figures showed a marked slowdown since February 2023, reflecting a less enthusiastic consumer moving ahead.

On an annual basis, the month of May showed retail sales growing at 12.7%, benefitting from last year’s poor economic performance, but also sharply down from 18.4% in April 2023.

Further, this was well below market estimates of 13.6%.

Part of this decline is likely due to the slowing growth in the world economy with the IMF lowering its global GDP projection from 3.4% in 2022 to 2.8% in 2023.

Advanced economies, traditionally an important component in the Chinese growth story are projected to see their collective GDP growth fall from 2.7% in 2022 to 1.3% in 2023.

This does not bode well for China, although Zhang Zhiwei, Pinpoint Asset Management’s president and chief economist, added,

It is not clear if the weak economic data would push the government to launch aggressive stimulus measures soon.

Even though monetary measures and government intervention may come, it is doubtful that the added stimulus can bring the economy onto a permanently higher pathway.

A sustained recovery will likely require time and capital-intensive structural improvements which may prove unpopular in the face of growing global economic headwinds.

Cromwell added that ING is likely to revise their estimate of China’s GDP for the full year downwards to 5.7%, while their forecasts for the coming year are likely to fall below industry expectations of 5.5%.

He notes that the government’s much-talked-about full-year target of 5% growth is,

…a low hurdle… after last year’s 3% outcome (nearly the lowest growth in half a century).

What to watch for

To get a better sense of the direction of the Chinese economy, economists will pay attention to next week’s Caixin PMI data, seek to study the effectiveness of recent rate cuts and carefully watch the mid-year economic review at July’s Politburo meeting.