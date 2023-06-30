Euro area’s excess liquidity declines the most on record – time to buy the euro?

Following the 2008-2009 Great Financial Crisis, major central banks adopted unconventional measures in their monetary policy decisions. One such measure, for example, was quantitative easing – the process of central banks buying government bonds.

The trick worked, and developed economies recovered, but their balance sheet expanded at a staggering pace.

The COVID-19 pandemic did not help, as more QE was needed. But that is all over now because, as a result of a sharp increase in the money supply in the last decade, inflation rose way above the central banks’ target.

In Europe, the European Central Bank (ECB) sets the key interest rates for the euro area members. The chart below shows the expansion of its balance sheet since the Great Financial Crisis. Similar trends may be spotted by looking at other central banks’ balance sheets.

But high inflation led to a change in the monetary policy stance. Not only have central banks raised rates consistently, but they started the process of quantitative tightening, or QT, which is the opposite of QE.

Hence, if QE led to a weaker currency, QT should do the opposite.

Excess liquidity in the euro area declined by most on record

During the pandemic, part of the ECB’s measures was to give commercial banks access to cheap credit. Dubbed TLTROs, or Targeted Long Term Refinancing Operations, these loans helped the economy.

But the ECB changed the terms and made them unattractive to banks in the hope of sucking liquidity from the European financial system. The trick worked, and this week, excess liquidity declined by close to EUR500 billion, the most on record.

We are still yet to see how this will impact the common currency – the EUR. But if the market perceives the ECB as more hawkish than the Fed, one should not be surprised to see the EUR/USD exchange rate trading well above 1.10 sooner rather than later.