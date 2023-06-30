Headline inflation surprises to the downside while core PCE stays sticky

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

The latest inflation data suggests that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes may have been doing the trick, having considerably lowered a leading inflation metric this month.

PCE and core PCE fell to the the lowest recorded levels this year on both an annual and monthly basis.

PCE index

The personal consumption expenditure price index (PCE) rose by 3.8% YoY in May 2023, marking the smallest increase since April 2021.

This was against industry expectations of 3.9%.

The April data was also revised downwards to 4.3% YoY from the initial 4.4% YoY, suggesting that the Fed’s tightening policy may have been effective.

Services remained a key contributor, rising 5.3% while goods were recorded at 1.1%.

Food costs continued to be problematic rising 5.8% YoY amid drought-like conditions in large growing areas of the United States along with elevated wage costs.

Energy costs significantly contributed to falling inflation having declined 13.4% since the previous year, owing to reduced global oil prices and lower growth prospects.

On a monthly basis, PCE increased by 0.1% coming in below forecasts of 0.2%, as reported by TradingEconomics.com.

This was a marked decline from last month’s increase of 0.4% and equaled the March 2023 print.



Core PCE

The Federal Reserve’s favoured inflation gauge, the core PCE (non-food, non-energy), came in at 4.6% YoY against 4.7% last month.

This crucial indicator was also below market expectations of 4.7%.

The Fed excludes the food and energy components which tend to be highly volatile and can influence the inflation estimate from month to month.

On a monthly basis, core PCE moderated from 0.4% MoM to 0.3% MoM, and has tracked a tight band between 0.3%-0.4% MoM since December 2022, with the exception of January 2023 which rose to 0.6%.

Core PCE on an annual and monthly basis returned to March 2023 levels.

Personal incomes and personal spending

Personal income increased by 0.4% MoM while personal spending was 0.1% MoM higher, up from 0.3% (which saw a downward revision) and moderating from 0.6%, respectively.

Incomes were primarily driven by an increase of 0.5% in private wages and salaries, and were above consensus estimates of 0.3% reported by TradingEconomics.com.

Spending was higher than the previous month but fell below market expectations of 0.2%.

Healthcare and travel spurred personal spending on services during the month which increased by $52.0 billion.

Spending on goods suffered, declining by about $33.0 billion owing to lower expenditure on automobiles, driving and energy products.

The Fed’s next move?

Despite the positive data on the headline inflation front, the markets appear quite convinced that the Federal Reserve will look to raise rates during the next meeting.



Primarily, the core PCE has not moved sufficiently, and with the Federal Reserve having executed a skip, this key inflation metric is likely to rise, necessitating more hikes.

Moreover, the latest data shows an increase in private wages which may place further upward pressure on forthcoming inflation prints.

Geopolitical tensions in Russia given the conflict with the Wagner group, as well as the drought conditions at home, may be contributing to this sentiment as well.

Thus, the Fed’s decision to ‘skip’ has not convinced the market that inflation is yet under control.

As per the Fed’s Summary of Economic Projections, released at the June meeting, PCE and core PCE are expected to reach 3.2% and 3.4% at the end of the year, respectively.

The gap with this estimate is still significant and will likely push the Fed to raise rates by 25 bps in July.

However, surprisingly, the greenback ‘s DXY has eased from 103.34 at open today to 102.9 at the time of writing, i.e., reduced by 0.4% which suggests that the market may see some possibility of rate pressures easing.

The market’s rate expectations will likely become clearer through the day as financial participants digest the latest release.