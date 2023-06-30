Interest rate differentials – an explanation of 2023 market moves

Inflation rose in 2022 to levels not seen in the last four decades in the developed world. In hindsight, it shouldn’t surprise anyone, given how the money supply increased in the last fifteen years.

Whether the Great Financial Crisis of 2008-2009 or the COVID-19 pandemic, central banks reacted by pumping more money into the financial system. That is, on top of lowering the interest rates to zero or even in negative territory.

But now the tables turned.

Inflation in the UK reached double-digit territory. The US and Europe also face an abrupt rise in the prices of goods and services.

As such, a race to raise rates began. It led to extreme market moves, offering plenty of opportunities to traders.

The Bank of Japan is the big outlier

Copy link to section

A quick look at the chart above tells us how central banks reacted to rising inflation. Naturally, they tightened the monetary policy.

But not all did the same. The big outlier is the Bank of Japan, as it kept the monetary policy easy.

As such, only trading the interest rate differential paid. For example, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand has raised rates by 525 bp while the Bank of Japan did nothing. Hence, the NZD/JPY exchange rate is now 88, and it opened the year at 83.19.

How about the USD/JPY? The Fed raised rates by 500 bp starting September 2021, and the USD/JPY opened in 2023 at 130.87. The pair now trades at 144.62.

The point is that interest rates do matter for currency market traders. Paying attention to what central banks do and waiting for the monetary policy changes to impact the economy is key to being a profitable trader.