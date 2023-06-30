Plummeting global copper inventories foreshadow meteoric gains and increased acquisitions

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

In recent years, there has been tremendous focus on industrial critical metals.

With the technological advancements in battery technology and the global policy push for green electrification, renewable energy and EV adoption, these metals are now considered a viable and possibly highly lucrative investment option.

However, Dr Copper, as essential as it is to energy transition and global economic health, seems to be left out of the discussion all too often.

David Cole, CEO of EMX Royalty, a company specializing in exploration discovery, royalty generation, and strategic investments, discussed metals positioning with KITCO’s Ernest Hoffman.

Although the world is now seeing much more geopolitical disruption, jurisdictional and environmental risk and a growing appetite for hard assets, Cole believes that diversification has always been a prudent strategy and continues to invest in both precious and critical metals.

As such, he describes his firm’s thesis as,

…metal agnostic.

In the near term, their portfolio is heavily weighted towards gold.

The long-term case for copper

Over a longer horizon, Cole expects copper to be the most important bet among metals, closely followed by nickel, particularly since these assets can be hard to source due to uncertain prospective geologies.

In addition, international copper supply chains have continued to falter, resulting in heavy buying at various global exchanges.

Source: Reuters (As of 27th June 2023)

Earlier this week, the London Market Exchange (LME) saw frantic outflows of the metal, as available tonnage dipped to 31,900 tonnes, just enough to supply the global market for only 11 hours.

However, this is not just a London-centric occurrence, with copper stocks plummeting in exchanges across the world, despite weak manufacturing data in the USA, Europe, and China.

As a result, Reuters reports that global inventories dropped by 45,500 tons YTD and reached their lowest levels since the great recession.

Demand forces

As per ZeroHedge, a recent S&P Global report estimates that given the projected adoption of EVs, copper demand could,

…double to 50,000,000 metric tons annually by 2035, more than all the copper consumed worldwide between 1900 and 2021.

Robert Friedland, the billionaire founder of Ivanhoe Mines expects these metal prices to surge given decarbonization trajectories, demand from China and India, and,

…modernization of militaries after the Ukraine war.

To Friedland, the relatively low valuations of mining companies signal that capital markets may not have fully digested the reality of such a shift.

Acquisitions

However, at the same time, recent acquisitions of mines at high premiums are a signal that the sector is turning bullish on copper and understands the opportunity this situation presents.

This is even though many analysts fear that the global market is in a downturn with interest rates set to rise higher.

The IMF for instance, lowered its global GDP projection from 3.4% in 2022 to 2.8% in 2023.

Yet, the trend in acquisitions is likely reflecting the urgency of buyers and consumers to secure supplies of the crucial metal given fears of intensifying geopolitical upheaval, the unfolding Wagner saga in Russia, and brewing resource nationalism.

Friedland remarked,

When metals are required, the prices go crazy and nobody’s willing to sell them…We’re heading into that sort of situation… My fear is that when push finally comes to shove (copper prices may explode 10 times over).

At the time of writing, as per MarketWatch, copper futures (HG1:COM) were trading at USD 3.7035 per pound, up 0.7% since opening.

Speaking of the merger of Newcrest Mining and Newmont Corporation to strengthen their gold and copper portfolios, Cole believes,

…major mining houses need to conduct acquisitions in order to feed their machine…in addition to exploration. It’s very likely to continue.