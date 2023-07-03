Nigerian naira (USD/NGN) could jump to 680 – Bank of America

The Nigerian naira has stabilized modestly in the past few days as investors price in further interest rate hikes later this year. The USD/NGN price was trading at 760 on Monday, lower than its record high of 817. Still, the Nigerian naira has plunged by more than 60% this year.

Bank of America points to more hikes

Copy link to section

The Nigerian central bank has been under intense pressure this year. Earlier on, the bank engineered a major currency shortage in Nigeria. At the same time, it has been battling inflation, which is expected to remain higher for longer.

The bank’s strategies seem not to be working. It has already hiked interest rates to 18.50% this year. This is an important increase since interest rates were 11.50% in 2022. Despite the rate hikes, the country’s inflation jumped. The headline consumer price index (CPI) jumped by 22.41% in May.

Analysts believe that inflation will continue soaring in the coming months. For one, as I wrote here, the government decided to remove petrol subsidies. As a result, prices of transport and all other services is expected to keep soaring. Therefore, inflation could jump to 30% this year.

In a note, Tatonga Rusike, an analyst at Bank of America, said that the bank will need to hike interest rates by 700 basis points. If this happens, it means that interest rates will rise to over 25% in its battle against inflation.

Still, there are concerns about whether higher interest rates will help to lower inflation. For one, higher rates will make the cost of living worse by making things more expensive. As such, while Fed hikes have helped to lower America’s inflation, the opposite is happening in emerging and developing markets.

USD/NGN price forecast

Copy link to section

On a positive side, there is a likelihood that the ongoing reforms will help the country attain a better credit rating later this year. If this happens, BofA analysts believe that the Nigerian naira will improve to 680 by 2024.

Another positive catalyst for the Nigerian naira is the recently opened Dangote oil refinery plant. The benefit is that Nigeria will now reduce its reliance on foreign petroleum products. Instead, Dangote’s plant will be able to refine most of the petroleum products that Nigeria needs.

The challenge for the naira is that it is facing a confidence problem among individuals and companies. In most cases, many companies that have seen their naira values depreciate will likely opt for the US dollar in the future. As such, there is a likelihood that the long-term bullish trend for the USD/NGN price will continue.