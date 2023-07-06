Telescope Labs releases its comprehensive AI-powered Web3 Gaming solution suite

After a successful pre-seed funding round in September 2022 that attracted over $2 million from Griffin Gaming Partners and Kube VC, Telescope Labs has released its comprehensive solution suite aimed at transforming the Web3 gaming landscape through cutting-edge products and impactful partnerships.

Telescope Labs leverages next-generation data analytics and predictive models to empower gaming companies to achieve sustainable virtual economies.

Telescope Labs Web3 gaming solution suite

Its innovative solutions include Market Intelligence and Data Analytic tools designed to generate valuable insights and optimization opportunities for game developers and publishers.

In addition to the impressive solution suite, Telescope Labs has also established strategic partnerships with industry-leading game studios and initiatives such as Gamevolution, PlayEmber, Widow Games, and Pink Moon Studios. These ongoing collaborations signify the company’s commitment to pursuing innovation and collaboration within the fast-growing Web3 gaming space.

Telescope Labs’ LLM chat solution

Vantage is Telescope Labs’ highly developed and industry-specific LLM chat solution. It is a groundbreaking tool with a natural language query interface that gives users the power to easily analyze, produce insights from, and improve their game economies.

Commenting on the new development, the CEO and co-founder of Telescope Semih Gilan said:

“We can’t wait to embark on this exciting journey together with our partners and clients. By unlocking the power of LLMs, we pioneer evolution on game analytics and empower developers to revolutionize the industry. With our innovative technology, we’re transforming the way game developers understand player behavior and make data-driven decisions. Harnessing the power of AI enables us to unlock invaluable insights that will drive the future of game development and support developers in their creation of immersive and engaging experiences.”

In order for businesses to fully realize the potential of their game economies, Vantage is poised to transform the way they approach data analysis and decision-making.