USD/INR: Rupee forecast as Fed and RBI point to divergence

The Indian rupee retreated to the lowest level since June 13th after the hawkish Federal Reserve minutes. The USD/INR price rose to a high of 82.45, which was much higher than this week’s low of 81.73.

Hawkish Fed minutes

The USD to INR exchange rate jumped after the latest Fed minutes. These minutes, which were published on Wednesday, showed that the bank was committed to more gradual rate hikes to fight the elevated inflation.

Data published in June showed that the headline consumer price index (CPI) dropped to 4% in May. Core inflation, which excludes the volatile food and energy prices, dropped at a gradual pace, hitting 5.6%.

Therefore, most Fed officials believe that more rate hikes are necessary to fight against this inflation. Still, the Fed warned that these rate hikes, coupled with the tight liquidity in the banking sector, will lead to more slowdown of the American economy.

The most recent data have painted a rosy picture about the US. For example, the housing sector is doing well while the labor market remains tight. The US is also attracting many large manufacturers in the semiconductor and clean energy industries.

The next important catalyst for the USD/INR price will be the upcoming non-farm payroll (NFP). As I wrote in this article, most analysts believe that the labor market slowed down slightly in June. They expect that the economy added over 220k jobs while the unemployment rate remained at 3.7%.

While the Fed is expected to hike rates, analysts believe that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will either leave rates unchanged or cut them in the fourth quarter. India’s inflation is nearing the RBI’s target while there are signs of more economic slowdown. The most recent numbers showed the country’s inflation dropped to a 20-month low.

USD/INR forecast

USD/INR chart by TradingView

The 4H chart shows that the USD to INR exchange rate made a bullish comeback this week. As it rose, the pair moved above the important resistance level at 82.17, the highest point on June 20th of this year. It also jumped above the resistance level at 82.23 (June 1st low).

The USD/INR pair moved above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. Therefore, the pair will likely continue rising as buyers target the next key resistance level at 82.50. A move above this level will bring the next level of 82.68 to view.