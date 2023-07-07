Is it time to buy the British pound as speculators raise bullish bets?

Today is the first Friday of the month, and so the Non-Farm Payrolls release in the United States is the one that will really move financial markets. The FX market, in particular, is very sensitive to the data, as it quickly reacts to the developments in the US jobs market.

Because the Fed has a dual mandate (i.e., price stability and job creation), the market moves in anticipation of what the central bank will do next. But some trends are bigger than just one economic release.

Therefore, regardless of what the jobs data in the US will show today, it is hard to ignore the bullish trend on the GBP/USD currency pair.

Speculators are betting on the pound as it gains across the board. It is up against the dollar but also against the euro and other peers.

GBP/USD is on its way to 1.30 and beyond

The most important GBP currency pair is the GBP/USD, also known as cable. It currently trades at 1.2740, higher by more than seven big figures (i.e., 700 pips) than the level it started the year.

Despite the 2023 strength, the odds favor more upside for the pound. An inverse head and shoulders pattern points to a move well above 1.30.

The market bottomed in October 2022 and rallied from below 1.05 to the current levels. It formed a series of higher highs and higher lows, typical for bullish markets, thus making it difficult to establish a short position.

Even the inverse head and shoulders’ neckline was retested, in another step to confirm the bullish reversal pattern.

Besides the technical picture favoring the pound, the fundamental one also points to the same outcome. The two central banks, the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve of the United States are on diverging paths.

On the one hand, the Bank of England raised the bank rate by 50bp at its last meeting. On the other hand, the Fed paused, and the trend is likely to continue.

All in all, the pound is bid across the FX dashboard, and there is more room for the GBP/USD to advance regardless of what the NFP data will show today.