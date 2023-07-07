USD/JPY forecast: Bullish pattern forms ahead of US NFP data

The USD/JPY exchange rate drifted downwards after the strong ADP jobs report. It retreated to a low of 144, which was a few points below this week’s high of 145.06. The pair remains about 4% above the lowest level in June.

US NFP data ahead

The biggest forex news on Thursday was the surprise US jobs report by ADP. In a report, the company said that the American economy created more than 459k jobs, the highest figure in months.

The reading was better than what most analysts were expecting. It signaled that the American economy was still growing. Most importantly, the report came out a day before the US is set to publish the latest non-farm payrolls (NFP) data.

Economists believe that the American economy created over 200k jobs in June while the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.7%. In the past, the ADP and official NFP numbers tend to have little correlation.

A strong NFP data will give the Federal Reserve the impetus it needs to continue hiking interest rates in the coming months. This hawkish tone is in line with what Fed minutes showed on Wednesday. As such, there is a high possibility that the Fed will hike by either 0.25% or 0.50% this month.

The USD/JPY also reacted to the latest Japanese household spending data. According to the statistics agency, household spending dropped by 1.1% in May, worse than the median expected increase of 0.5%. This monthly decline translated to a 4% fall from the previous month.

USD/JPY technical analysis

USD/JPY chart by TradingView

The 4H chart shows that the USD/JPY pair has pulled back slightly recently as investors price in interventions by the Bank of Japan. It has moved slightly below the 50-period exponential moving average. It remains sharply above the 100-day MA.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved from the overbought level to the current 40. Most importantly, it has formed a falling wedge pattern, which is usually a bullish sign. Therefore, the pair will likely have a bullish breakout as buyers target the year-to-date high of 145.