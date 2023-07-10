Geographical indication tag drives surge in global price of Kashmiri saffron

Kashmiri saffron (known popularly as ‘kesar’ in much of India) is undoubtedly one of the true delights of life.

Unmistakable deep-dark purple flowers; the intoxicating aroma of expansive, sun-kissed fields; and the enchanting flavour of the harvested crop’s iconic, rich golden-coloured strings, have bestowed a hallowed reputation upon Kashmiri kesar.

Grown at an altitude of 1,600 m to 1,800 m above sea level, the spice has been deeply intertwined with traditional Kashmiri and many other styles of Indian cuisine.

Since deep in the ancient past, it has also been widely used for its therapeutic properties as an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory.

As tranquil as the image of endless acres of ‘red gold’ may seem, the global marketplace for the most valuable spice in the world has proved considerably more turbulent.

International competition and the plight of local farmers

Although the earthy, bittersweet, and subtle flavour of Kashmiri kesar has found adoring customers in the United States, Canada, and Europe, its position has reportedly been under siege by the onslaught of products disguised as being from the northernmost state of India.

As per a report by Sutanuka Ghosal, Editor of The Economic Times, Irfan Kungwani, the owner of Data Kesar confirmed,

Saffron from Iran has been creating a lot of trouble in the global markets for Indian saffron. It was being sold as saffron from Kashmir.

As a result, Indian farmers struggled in an uphill battle against an overwhelming glut of Kashmir-branded products, leading to artificially subdued market prices.

Coupled with other factors such as ‘biotic and abiotic stresses,’ and moisture mismatches, the low-cost benefit ratio impacted upstream operations leading to falling productivity, an ongoing decline in acreage and other undesirable knock-on effects as well.

This consistent slide in the growing area is not a new phenomenon, with the Government of India noting that kesar cultivation had declined by over a third from 5,707 hectares in 1996-97 to 3,785 hectares in 2010-11.

Taking stock of the existential threat posed to the industry, the Government of India and local public officials have been rolling out supportive measures to both protect farmers and differentiate the golden crop on the world stage.

Geographical indication (GI) tag

In the year 2020, a watershed moment emerged when the central government issued a geographical indicator tag to the Kashmiri crop owing to its exceptional reputation and unique characteristics.

The GI label distinguished Kashmir-origin produce from the competition, and elevated its visibility on the global stage.

In turn, this has enabled farmers and suppliers to seek higher remuneration.

In addition, Ashraf Wani of India Today expects this move to put an end to adulteration in the international market.

To further support the sector, the first high-tech Spice Park was established in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pampore district, which offered scientific testing, sorting, packaging, and quality control services.

Altaf Ajaz Andrabi, Director of the Agriculture Department of Kashmir, noted,

Right from flower picking to e-marketing, every facility is available in this park under one roof…The GI tag is also another feather in the cap.

However, as recently as 2022, given the competition from mislabelled products, Kashmiri kesar was still struggling to find its feet, fetching roughly ₹2 lakh (~$2,421) per kilogram.

The USDINR conversion used is as of the time of writing.

Yet, the sustained efforts of policymakers, government officials and local farmers appear to now be paying off handsomely.

As was widely anticipated, the international markets seem to highly value authentic Kashmiri kesar, with prices exploding by 63% to ₹3.25 lakh (~$3,933) per kilogram within a single year.

Ghosal added,

…the Kashmiri crop is clearly seen as the genuine article…scripting a revival.

Further, the report noted, 10 gm of Kashmiri saffron would now fetch the equivalent of 47 gm of silver.

What’s next?

In the coming years, Indian authorities are looking to expand total annual harvested volumes from the current 18 tons by approximately 50%.

With the introduction of the GI tag, the demand for Kashmiri kesar has seen a significant rise, while farm productivity has also improved tremendously due to fresh investments, securing an invaluable source of income for local farmers in Kashmir.