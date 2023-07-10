Massive Gaming Celebrates Global Launch of House of Blackjack with USDC Earning Race

Sydney, Australia, July 10th, 2023, Chainwire

Massive Gaming has announced the launch of House of Blackjack, a realistic Vegas-style online blackjack game. To mark the milestone, Massive Gaming is hosting an Unlimited USDC Earning Race with Free Bonus Rewards. The event offers players the chance to win a total prize pool of at least $6,000 worth of Gems and USDC.

The event aims to engage players in a thrilling competition while providing them with exciting bonus rewards. The total prize pool may increase as more participants join the event, adding to the excitement and competitiveness.

Players reaching Weekly Chest level 6 or above will receive additional Gems, with a 100% guaranteed reward. The top 80 players who earn the most USDC by playing House of Blackjack will share a prize pool of $3,000 USDC. Players can unlock additional rewards by inviting friends to join House of Blackjack. The more friends invited, the greater the distribution of rewards up to a total prize of $2,100 of Gems.

House of Blackjack boasts GLI RNG certification, ensuring fair and unbiased gameplay. It offers an extensive range of Blackjack 21 tournament content, allowing players to experience thrilling competitions and test their skills against opponents worldwide. Additionally, House of Blackjack includes a live face chat feature, enabling players to engage with opponents in real time and enhance the social aspect of gameplay.

Embracing innovation, House of Blackjack adopts a decentralized Play and Earn system, empowering players to earn rewards while enjoying the game. The integration of USDC ensures seamless and secure transactions, offering players a convenient and trustworthy gaming experience.

The latest news and developments from Massive Gaming can be found on their official homepage. House of Blackjack is now available for download on Google Play and the App Store, providing an immersive Vegas-style blackjack experience.

About Massive Gaming

Massive Gaming is an affiliate of NEOWIZ, focused on the production and publication of crypto-enabled games and services. Learn more at Massive Gaming’s Medium.

Massive Gaming is the source of this content. Cryptocurrency investments and gaming involve risks, and participants should understand and assess them independently. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

