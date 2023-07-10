Nexo Attains Type 2 SOC 2 Audit, Affirming Data Security Compliance

Milan, Italy, July 6th, 2023, Chainwire

Nexo receives AICPA certificate following a successful SOC 2 Audit, highlighting its unwavering commitment to fundamental trust principles, including data security and privacy.

Nexo, the world’s leading digital assets institution, today marked a significant milestone with the successful completion of its independent Type 2 SOC 2 audit. This step underlines Nexo’s commitment to delivering industry-leading client data security and ensures an elevated experience for the rapidly growing international clientele on its 360-degree platform.

The SOC 2 audit was conducted by leading compliance assessor A-LIGN, a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. The examination consisted of a months-long inspection of Nexo’s processes and affirms that the company’s infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures, and operations have been formally reviewed and meet the most rigorous data privacy and protection laws globally.

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is recognized globally and is often viewed as a gold standard compliance indicator in the financial service industry.

“We at Nexo believe that trust isn’t merely declared, it’s demonstrated, earned over time, and validated by impartial third parties. Security cannot be a mere claim; it must be substantiated. Thus, as we traverse this digital frontier for more than five years now, we have a fiduciary duty and an unwavering commitment to ensuring the protection of our clients’ data and their holdings on our platform. There is no room for complacency when it comes to safeguarding the assets and interests of those who place their trust in our hands,” said Co-Founder and Managing Partner Antoni Trenchev.

Since its inception in 2018, Nexo has been committed to ensuring the highest level of security and transparency for its customers’ assets. This ethos drives every decision the company makes and impacts the services it offers. From strategically partnering with the leading authorities in custody, to becoming the pioneer of real-time attestations in 2021, Nexo is steadfast in its mission to deliver compliant and secure innovation.

Nexo’s security infrastructure is held to the same rigorous standards as traditional finance companies and includes state-of-the-art identity verification technology, 256-bit SSL encryption, and alignment with the CCSS Level 3 and ISO/IEC 27001 standards, among a vast suite of security features. Nexo is honored to uphold this mantle while staying ahead of the evolving skills of potential threats with the latest SOC 2 certification.

“Nexo’s successful attainment of SOC 2 attestation is a significant accomplishment, highlighting their unwavering commitment to the security and privacy requirements of their clients,” stated A-LIGN’s CEO, Scott Price. “Market leaders like Nexo recognize the importance of automation software and experience coming together to produce an efficient, high-quality audit report and streamline the audit process.”

A testament to their exceptional work in the field, A-LIGN has been the proud recipient of numerous accolades from the Global InfoSec Awards, one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards ceremonies.

About Nexo

Copy link to section

Nexo is the world’s leading digital assets institution. The company’s mission is to maximize the value and utility of digital assets by offering a comprehensive suite of products that include advanced trading solutions for retail and institutional clients, aggregation of liquidity from leading venues, and tax-efficient asset-backed credit lines. In 2022, the enterprise launched its investment arm Nexo Ventures, which now boasts over 60 portfolio companies. Nexo has processed $130+ billion for 6,000,000+ satisfied users across more than 200 jurisdictions.

About A-LIGN

Copy link to section

A-LIGN is the only end-to-end cybersecurity compliance solutions provider with readiness to report compliance automation software paired with professional audit services, trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider holistic approach as a licensed CPA firm to SOC 1 and SOC 2 Audit services, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, authorized CMMC C3PAO, PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, and PCI SSC registered Secure Software Assessor Company. Working with growing businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN’s experts and its compliance automation platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience. For more information, visit www.A-LIGN.com.

Contact

MarketAcross PR

[email protected]