Tom Lee explains how the S&P 500 may react to the CPI print

S&P 500 will likely recover last week’s decline after the inflation data on the coming Wednesday, says Tom Lee – the Founder of Fundstrat Global Advisors.

Lee’s expectations for the CPI print this week

Lee expects the monthly core CPI reading to come in at 0.2% or better. In comparison, economists are at 0.3% instead.

If the core inflation that excludes food and energy costs does indeed beats expectations, he added, the benchmark index will gain at least 100 points.

This could be the first piece of really good news that the Fed can point to say that’s why we’re slowing the pace. That gets priced out of the market and equities can rally.

Last week, Lee raised his year-end target for the equities market to 4,825 that translates to about a 10% upside from here (find out more).

What else could help the U.S. equities rally?

The weakness last week also contributed to Lee’s expectations for a very near-term gain in the S&P 500. Today on CNBC’s “Squawk Box”, he said:

We thought a tactical opportunity was emerging as last week market sold off because jobs report was too strong. So, investors are fearing Fed higher for longer and are bearish into this week.

Lee forecasts a decline ahead in the 2-year Treasury yield that recently touched a 16-year high. He also noted that except for the energy sector, S&P 500 companies are holding up earnings as well.

The Head of Research at Fundstrat is convinced that the core reading could continue to come down by 0.2% in the coming months.