Gold price forecast after rising 4.93% in the first half of the year

The first half of the trading year is behind us, and commodities have underperformed. Only two have recorded a positive return over the period – gold and lithium.

Lithium gained 10.81% on the back of strong demand for electric vehicles. It is a key component for EV batteries, and the strong demand has pushed the price up.

Gold is the other commodity that delivered a positive return in the year’s first six months. It gained 4.93% over the period, and traders question what comes next?

Recent PMI data points to a possible economic recession

The PMI data in the United States suggests that the largest economy in the world might enter recessionary territory. In fact, even the Federal Reserve considers it possible that a mild recession is the price to pay for bringing inflation down.

Also, the global PMI data, a forward-looking economic indicator for commodities, fell to 48.8 in June, following 49.6 in May.

This might be good news for gold investors because historically, gold has performed well during recessionary periods.

$2000 is a pivotal level

Gold failed at holding above $2000 for three times in a row. It met resistance in the $2080 area as sellers pushed the price down.

However, the bullish bias remains as long as the price holds above the previous lower high. As such, we can talk about a bearish breakout only on a daily close below $1,800.

One can also talk about a triple top pattern, given the three times the market failed at $2080. If that is the case, a close below $1800 should trigger more selling, and the market can drop below the 2022 lows.