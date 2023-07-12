US mortgage rates are soaring as Fed rate hike bets rise

US mortgage rates continued rising as investors price in further Fed interest rate hikes. Data published by Mortgage Bankers Association revealed that the 30-year mortgage rate jumped to 7.07%, the highest level since 2022. The weekly mortgage figure has been rising gradually having started the year at 6.58%.

America’s bond yields have been rising in the past few months. Yield of the 10-year government bonds jumped to 4% while the 30-year has moved to 4.1%. At the same time, the spread between the 2-year and 10-year has dropped to the lowest level in years.

The latest mortgage data comes at a time when housing demand is rising. Numbers published in June showed that house prices are rising while new and existing home sales have jumped.

Meanwhile, the market is still expecting that the Federal Reserve will continue hiking interest rates even as the labor market softens and inflation retreats. Data published last week showed that the US added just 209k jobs in June while the unemployment rate fell to 3.6%. Inflation has also moved from a peak of 9% to 4.1%.

The US is not the only developed country seeing a surge in mortgage rates. In the UK, the Bank of England warned that rates could jump to 7% in the coming months. Its stability report warned that over 2 million homeowners will see their mortgages jump by between 200 and 499 pounds by 2026. Like the Fed, the Bank of England is expected to hike interest rates again.