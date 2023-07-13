Is the Yes Bank share price a buy ahead of quarterly results?

Yes Bank (NSE: YESBANK) share price has staged a strong recovery in the past few months as investors buy the stock’s dip. The stock jumped to ₹18 this week, the highest level since March 3rd of this year. In all, shares of the mid-cap Indian bank has jumped by more than 20% from the lowest point this year.

Yes Bank turnaround continuing

Yes Bank has been implementing a turnaround strategy after the company came on the verge of collapsing in 2020. The bank has sold off its most toxic debts to JC Flowers, a leading private equity company.

Also, Yes Bank raised additional capital from Carlyle Group and Advent, two of the biggest private equity companies. The two PE companies are now some of the biggest shareholders in the company.

The turnaround strategy continued last month when Yes Bank announced that it will raise $305 million by selling debt securities. The company hopes to use these funds to boost its balance sheet and continue growing.

Yes Bank’s turnaround strategy will take a while to complete as the most recent earnings showed. The report showed that Yes Bank’s net profit dropped from 367.46 crore to ₹202.4 crore last quarter. The company blamed the weak performance to higher loan provisions.

Analysts and investors are more optimistic about big Indian banks compared to small-cap institutions like Yes Bank. This explains why Yes Bank has underperformed its big-cap banking counterparts like ICICI, HDFC, and State Bank of India (SBI).

Yes Bank stock vs big banks

Looking ahead, YES Bank will publish the latest earnings on July 20th. Before that, the focus will be on American banks like JP Morgan, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo.

Yes Bank share price forecast

The daily chart shows that the Yes Bank stock price has made a strong bullish trend in the past few months. It has jumped by more than 20% from the lowest level this year. The shares have formed an ascending channel shown in green.

The stock has moved above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. It has also moved to the upper side of the ascending channel shown in green. The MACD has been in a strong upward trend since February this year.

Therefore, the stock will likely continue rising as buyers target the key resistance level at ₹18.50, the highest point in March. The alternative scenario is where the shares drop to the lower side of the channel at ₹16.