UK GDP contracted by 0.4% in May as trade deficit widened

The UK economy contracted in June as the cost of living crisis escalated. According to the Office of National Statistics (ONS), the economy contracted by 0.1% in May after it expanded by 0.2% in April. It contracted by 0.4% from the same period in 2022. It had expanded by 0.5% in the previous month. The two figures were slightly better than expectations.

Further data revealed that UK’s manufacturing and industrial production continued contracting in May. Manufacturing production dropped by 0.2% while industrial production declined by 0.6% during the month. Production has been falling in the past few months. Construction output dropped by 0.2% in May.

Data published earlier this month showed that the UK’s manufacturing PMI remained in a contraction zone for a while.

Meanwhile, the country’s trade deficit continued to widen in May. The overall trade deficit increased by over £18.7 billion. The non-EU trade deficit widened to £6.76 billion.

Additional economic numbers published this week revealed that the country’s labor market is extremely strong. The unemployment rate remained unchanged while wage growth continued rising. Average wages grew by 7.3% in the three months to May, higher than the expected increase of 7.1%.

While wage growth is a good thing, it means that inflation could remain at an elevated level for a while. This view was confirmed by Bank of England’s (BoE) governor Andrew Bailey and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt. UK inflation stood at 8.7% in May,

