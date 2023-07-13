Will the Fed raise rates in July despite US inflation decelerating more than forecast?

Financial market participants have waited for the US June inflation report to be released in order to position for the next Federal Reserve decision. They were not disappointed, as the CPI report showed inflation in the United States decelerating more than forecast.

The US inflation rate has registered twelve consecutive declines. Since June 2022, when it was at 9.1%, it came down to 3.0% one year later.

Disinflation, however, does not mean that inflation is under control. The economic definition says that a disinflationary process is characterized by the inflation rate rising at a slower pace.

But the key here is that it is still rising. Also, it remains well above the Fed’s 2% target.

Therefore, despite pausing in June and the encouraging inflation report released yesterday, the Fed is still likely to raise the funds rate in July.

Why would the Fed raise rates in July?

The further slowdown in the inflation rate and the first jobs report miss in fifteen years are not enough to keep the Fed from raising rates in July. There are at least three reasons why it is very likely for the Fed to deliver another rate hike.

First, labor market conditions did not deteriorate drastically. Despite the jobs report missed estimates, it was quite strong for this time in the cycle.

Second, the housing market is resilient. For instance, house prices remained resilient, and inventories remained low.

Finally, US financial conditions have improved, giving the Fed the green light for another rate hike.

Will this be the last rate hike in the cycle?

The Fed may still deliver one rate hike and be dovish. If it suggests that the terminal rate is achieved with the July rate hike, then the market will focus more on that rather than on the actual rate hike.

All in all, expect some interesting market moves until the July decision. The Fed can want to remain hawkish in order to anchor inflation expectations further.