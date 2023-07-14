Artificial intelligence has really been a boon for the S&P 500 that’s now up roughly 18% year-to-date. Still, many believe the emerging technology to be in its early innings only.

Expert shares his view on AI

Copy link to section

Reid Hoffman – the Co-founder of Inflection AI expects the effects of machine learning and natural language processing to eventually spread across sectors and industries. In a recent interview with CNBC, he said:

AI is the new industrial revolution, the cognitive revolution. The good news is that AI can be part of the solution. Thing we should be wanting is for AI to help everybody in whatever they’re doing.

Artificial intelligence is already a $200 billion market. According to Statista, though, it will grow about ten folds by the end of the decade to nearly $2.0 trillion.

It is conceivable that rising focus and the consequent rapid growth in AI will benefit not just the conventional names but also the up-and-coming projects like Shiba Memu.

A brief introduction to Shiba Memu

Copy link to section

Shiba Memu is a blockchain-based platform that’s committed to leveraging artificial intelligence to create a marketing powerhouse.

What distinguishes this crypto network from its peers is the self-sufficiency. Shiba Memu relies on A.I. to not only create promotional content for itself but also market it all over the internet.

All in all, the blockchain-based platform alone can “do the work of 100 marketing agencies”, as per the White Paper on its website.

More importantly, Shiba Memu is powered by its own native meme token – the SHMU. Unlike an average, run-of-the-mill meme coin, though, its price is not entirely at the mercy of short-term hype cycles.

SHMU, instead, aims at positioning itself in artificial intelligence to create long term appeal.

Is it worth investing in Shiba Memu (SHMU)

Copy link to section

The AI meme token is currently in an open-ended pre-sale that will last for eight weeks.

In about a week only, Shiba Memu has sold over 28 million tokens in total to raise $0.86 million which suggests solid demand for SHMU and creates a rather rosy picture for its early investors.

Note that the crypto coin aims at capitalising on the rapid growth in meme token market that went from $0 in 2020 to more than $20 billion in the first quarter of 2022. But the best part is that the price of Shiba Memu increases every day. It is going for $0.0131 at writing and will continue to gain $0.000225 per day until it hits $0.0244.

SHMU is expected to go live on the first crypto exchange in the third quarter of this year. That’s significant considering listing tends to be a meaningful tailwind for crypto tokens.

Shiba Memu will also launch its AI dashboard early next year via which it will collect feedback from the community to reimagine its marketing strategies. If your proposal for improvement is accepted, you will receive additional SHMU tokens in return – another way for you to make money.

SHMU could benefit from a crypto market recovery

Copy link to section

Other than taking advantage of rapid growth in artificial intelligence and meme coin markets, Shiba Memu could also benefit from a continued recovery in the crypto market at large.

Earlier this week, a U.S. Judge handed over victory to Ripple in a long-running SEC lawsuit, ruling that its “XRP” token is not a security (read more). Many dubbed the news a huge win for the crypto space at large.

XRP nearly doubled in value following the court decision while Bitcoin and Ethereum touched new highs as well.

On top of that, the Financial Times confirmed on Thursday that Europe’s first Spot Bitcoin ETF is set to go live later this year. Asset managers including BlackRock are currently awaiting approval for a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund in the U.S. as well that is projected to be another material benefit for the crypto market at large.

Lastly, investors could increasingly return to risk-on trades, including crypto assets, as the U.S. Federal Reserve ends its rate hike cycle. All of these developments together could help further buoy the crypto market and, within it, Shiba Memu as well.

For more details on the ongoing SHMU pre-sale, visit the Shiba Memu website here.