China’s yuan (CNY/USD) slips as China’s youth unemployment soars

The Chinese yuan slipped modestly on Monday after the latest China GDP, employment, and industrial production data. The closely-watched USD/CNY price jumped to 7.16, higher than last Friday’s low of 7.1192.

According to the statistics agency, China’s economy expanded by 6.3% in the second quarter, missing the expected growth of 7.3%. It expanded by 0.8% on a month-on-month basis, better than the median estimate of0.5%.

Other economic numbers showed that the economy is struggling. Retail sales rose by 3.1% in June while fixed asset investments rose by 3.8%. Most importantly, the closely watched youth unemployment figure rose to a record high of 21.3%.

Analysts have recently downgraded their estimates for China’s economy. Those at Goldman Sachs, HSBC, and Standard Chartered have warned that the economy will expand by about 5.1% this year, Beijing has placed a target of 5.0%.

In a statement, the head of the National Bureau of Statistics warned that the economy faces a number of local and international challenges. He, nonetheless, expects the economy to achieve its target of 5.0%.

China’s economy is sending mixed signals. On the one hand, demand for domestic flights and tourism has jumped, with urban residents spending $280 billion in the first half of the year. However, the important real estate sector has remained under pressure. Last week, a Singapore-based hedge fund sued to wind up Kaisa, a leading real estate company in the country.

Other companies like Evergrande and Nam Tai are facing winding-up lawsuits. This is important because the property sector is the most important in China. As I wrote here, China’s exports have also slumped recently.