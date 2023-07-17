Flipster to give away huge 1,500,000 USDT worth of Bonus

Seychelles, seychelles, July 17th, 2023, Chainwire

As part of Flipster’s (formerly AQX) name launch, the business today announced an additional 1,500,000 USD worth of bonus rewards to encourage new users to join and trade on their exchange. Until the rewards are fully distributed, the futures exchange will run at least one campaign per week to encourage new users to signup and trade derivatives on the Flipster platform. Under the old name the exchange has already made available more than 400,000USDT worth bonus in past campaigns.

The first promotion in the series kicked off on the 17th of July, 2023 (running for seven days). A massive 110,000 USDT in bonuses has been allocated. 10,000 USDT to reward new users when completing identity verification with a 10 USDT Bonus. The remaining 100,000 USDT bonus is to incentivise and reward high volume traders that give the platform a chance. The top performer by trading volume will be rewarded with 10,000 USDT in Bonus at the end of the weekly campaign.

Flipster has reimagined futures trading with a mobile-first approach to appeal to casual crypto traders with limited experience in derivatives trading (or, as they say, Flipping).

The method is to specialize in derivatives trading, stripping back the app experience to make it faster to learn and easier to use. Novice traders can open, close and monitor positions from any location. Potentially meaning some users may make more money on the bus to work, than from their days Labor. Beyond ease of use, the portable experience makes trading fun and feels less like a technical task.

The flip to a mobile-first approach came after initially having a web experience similar to other futures exchanges. The traditional UI for futures trading has a steep learning curve and is considerably more technical, which strongly contrasts with the UI that most contemporary apps users have become familiar with. The data concluded that users new to derivatives were not attracted to this experience as it had been built for experienced traders. The Flipster team discovered a few alternative UIs for future trading and none that have successfully been created to onboard new users to crypto futures trading at scale.

While the focus is on simplicity, Flipster has features that will spark the interest of experienced traders as well. The exchange regularly adds new perpetual swap contracts, and as of today, over 120 assets can be traded with leverage, making Flipster a competitive exchange for traders to consider. Amongst their assets are tokens not found for futures on other exchanges and some even with low visibility in spot markets.

CEO Yongjin Kim said, “The team has been working very hard on bringing this new vision for futures trading to life, and now is the right time to incentivise users to trade with us. Once users start trading on our platform, they will be coming back again and again. Rather than just copying what every other exchange has done, we are doing something fresh, and I believe the market is ready for some injection of new ideas. To our existing users, I want to thank you for being with us, and to the new guys coming in now, Welcome”.

Get started by creating a Flipster account

About Flipster

Founded in 2021, Flipster (ex AQX) is the industry’s easy-to-use crypto derivatives trading platform. It offers users an all-in-one platform trading more than 120 tokens with leverage up to 50x. Get started at flipster.xyz to join online or download the app and play store. For media enquiries including interviews with the team reach out at [email protected]

