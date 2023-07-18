Nikkei 225 index double-tops amid BoJ yield curve tweak bets

The Nikkei 225 index has lost momentum in the past few weeks. After surging to a multi-decade high of ¥33,766 this month, it has pulled back by ~4.70% as investors take profits and as the earnings season takes shape. The index has risen by ~26% this year, outperforming its American peers like the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 indices.

Economic growth concerns

Copy link to section

Japan stocks have retreated this month amid rising concerns about the global economy. American data published this month showed that the labour market slowed in June. Inflation dropped to 3.0%, signaling that demand was easing.

On Monday, Chinese data revealed that the economy expanded at a slower pace than expected in Q2. Its economy grew by 6.8%, lower than the median estimate of 7.3%. Retail sales and industrial production missed estimates while youth unemployment rate jumped to a record high.

These numbers are important for Japan since the US and China are two of its biggest trading partners globally. As a result, an economic slowdown could affect demand for some of its top companies like Toyota and Nissan.

The next important catalyst for the Nikkei 225 index will come on Thursday when Japan will publish the latest trade numbers. Economists expect the data to show that the country’s imports dipped by 11.3% in June while exports rose by 2.2%.

Japan’s exports are being helped by the weak yen. The currency plunged to 145.06 in June and then bounced back to ~138.60. A weaker yen helps boost exports by making Japan’s goods cheaper.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and the Federal Reserve will hold their meetings next week. Economists expect that the BoJ will tweak its yield curve as it seeks to exit from its ultra-loose policy. The Fed, on the other hand, is expected to raise rates by another 0.25%.

The top Nikkei index gainers were companies like Okuma, Resona Holdings, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, Amada, Eisai, and Mizuho Financial. All these shares jumped by over 2%. On the other hand, the top laggards in the index were Rakuten, CyberAgent, Toho, and Pacific Metals.

Nikkei 225 index forecast

Copy link to section

Nikkei index chart by TradingView

The Nikkei 225 index has pulled back in the past few weeks. This trend happened after the index formed a double-top pattern at ¥33,766. In price action analysis, this pattern is usually a bearish sign.

The index has moved slightly below the 25-period and 50-period moving averages. Most importantly, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has formed a bearish divergence pattern. Therefore, the Nikkei index will likely remain under pressure as profit-taking continues. This trend could see it drop to ¥31,000.